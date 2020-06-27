Bubba Wallace 'Wouldn’t Have Changed Anything' About Noose Investigation

✖

The FBI announced on Tuesday that the garage door rope pull tied into a noose was not a hate crime directed toward NASCAR's Bubba Wallace. This news led to increased criticism of the only Black driver in the Cup Series, but Wallace says that he wouldn't have changed anything. He still believes that racing's governing body would launch an investigation.

"NASCAR, I felt, did the right thing," Wallace told Jesse Watters during an interview with Watters' World. "It was a noose, everybody has seen the image now. So, to say we would go back and do things differently, I don't think so. Maybe word things differently, yes, but I would launch an investigation." Wallace did tell Watters that he should have asked to see the noose "to have a true understanding" and to get an image for himself.

When a crew member from the No. 43 team discovered the rope, he examined the other garages to see if there were any other noose handles. He did not discover any and alerted NASCAR officials. This prompted the investigation that included 15 FBI agents.

Watters asked Wallace if he believed this incident at Talladega Superspeedway was a hate crime. The driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet said that he doesn't necessarily think someone in the racing community would do that. He viewed the situation as a coincidence following the investigation.

"Did I think a track worker? Possibly, yes," Wallace said. "But getting to the bottom of it, somebody has tied this, whether it was a bad joke or whatever they thought, whatever their intent might have been, it wasn't to attack me or scare me. It was something that coincidentally happened to be in my garage for the next race."

NASCAR fans and political commentators have taken aim at Wallace following the investigation, saying that he used this situation as a publicity stunt. Critics compared him to Jussie Smollet and said that he "planned a hoax" to build his brand. Wallace has seen these comments and responded.

"Let's get it straight," Wallace said. "I don't need all the fame and all the media hype to create my brand and create my image. People that know me, know I'm 100 percent raw and real and I just go out and give my all on the racetrack."

With the investigation over, Wallace will head to the track once gain with extra focus on his car. He will join other Cup Series drivers on Saturday for the Pocono Organics 325. He will start the race at the Tricky Triangle 23rd overall following a random draw based on the points standing.