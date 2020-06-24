Jemele Hill Defends Bubba Wallace Amid Hoax Claims, Sparks Twitter Responses

Following statements from NASCAR and the FBI confirming that the "noose" in Bubba Wallace's garage was a pull rope, Twitter users have made numerous comments. Some have said that Wallace "helped push the hoax," but writer and podcast host Jemele Hill has come to his defense. She said that she is not going to keep explaining that Wallace is not the one who found the rope.

"I swear I'm not going to spend this day explaining to people that a NASCAR official was the one who found the noose, reported it, and then NASCAR released a public statement. It wasn't the media or Bubba Wallace," Hill tweeted. This post sparked off several debates in the comments section. Some users said that it's impossible to "reason with racists," while others said that Wallace kept the story alive by appearing on CNN. One user created a parody account called Bubba Smollett.