Jemele Hill Defends Bubba Wallace Amid Hoax Claims, Sparks Twitter Responses
Following statements from NASCAR and the FBI confirming that the "noose" in Bubba Wallace's garage was a pull rope, Twitter users have made numerous comments. Some have said that Wallace "helped push the hoax," but writer and podcast host Jemele Hill has come to his defense. She said that she is not going to keep explaining that Wallace is not the one who found the rope.
"I swear I'm not going to spend this day explaining to people that a NASCAR official was the one who found the noose, reported it, and then NASCAR released a public statement. It wasn't the media or Bubba Wallace," Hill tweeted. This post sparked off several debates in the comments section. Some users said that it's impossible to "reason with racists," while others said that Wallace kept the story alive by appearing on CNN. One user created a parody account called Bubba Smollett.
THANK YOU. Too many people out there making fun of me.— Bubba Smollett (@BubbaSmollett) June 24, 2020
Bubba has perpetuated the lie on The View and on Don Lemon. He's part of the deception now.— El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) June 24, 2020
Also.....a noose is a noose is a noose. Why are people making a distinction of it being there in 2019 versus 2020? I mean Damn so it's okay to be racist in 2019, but not 2020!— WiCK (@WICK1974) June 24, 2020
Yes and the media reported incorrectly without proper knowledge all while depicting a whole sport and it’s fans as racist.— Eric O'Brien (@EOB_15) June 24, 2020
It also was a noose. It may have been there previously, and it may have had a purpose, but it was a noose.— Michael Stimpfel (@MichaelStimpfel) June 24, 2020
What is being missed as well is that a noose in any form, went unnoticed or ignored or it’s so ingrained in the culture; that it didn’t raise an eyebrow for a year. #Racism #AntiRacists— Ralph Godbee (@ChiefGodbee) June 24, 2020
The willful ignorance on this so they can crow "told you it was a hoax" is pretty rich.— Lori A. Carter (@loriacarter) June 24, 2020
Do you not understand that someone tying the door pull into a noose, is still a noose? If I carve my ceiling fan into a swastika, does it somehow become not racist? A noose is every bit as racist a symbol as a swastika, think about what you're saying.— J Bo (@jbo911) June 24, 2020
i feel like i've spent the majority of a day and a half explaining what a noose is to people— Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) June 24, 2020
Jeme, stop being militant. Not getting you anywhere. pic.twitter.com/9wz1LFXcLt— VOR (@Voice_OfReality) June 24, 2020
Doesn’t matter!!!! A noose was hanging in a NASCAR garage for months. That’s all we need to know. How many ppl saw it and then used it w/o ever saying “Hell, no!” That endorsement, or, at best, indifference is worse than 1 idiot working alone. #NASCAR has a problem!!— Rocco Narva (@RoccoNarva) June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
If poc always play the race card some average white guy is always ready to play the race bait card.— Black Lives Matter (@JustinW46729680) June 24, 2020
People are seriously celebrating like racism won the Super Bowl or something.— citty (@Cittyboy) June 24, 2020