Bubba Wallace: 'The View' Regular Ana Navarro Says Noose Investigation Was Justified

When the FBI announced the end of an investigation into a garage door rope pull with a noose handle, critics said that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace created a hoax to "build his brand." However, many came to his defense, including The View regular Ana Navarro. She spoke out about the investigation and explained why it was justified.

"Not all nooses are hate crimes — the FBI determined this one wasn't. That's a good thing. But come on folks, hard not to admit this looks like a noose, walks like a noose and quacks like a noose," Navarro tweeted after the investigation ended. She made this statement after NASCAR officials released a photo that showed the rope pull with the noose handle.

NASCAR released a picture of the noose found in the Talladega garage last Sunday pic.twitter.com/R0O4rVi8xA — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 25, 2020

When NASCAR made the initial announcement about a "noose" in Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway, there were two main reactions. Some said that this was a complete hoax and that Wallace was "Jussie Smollet version 2.0." Others defended him and said that NASCAR had every right to bring in the FBI to investigate what they viewed as a potential hate crime.

Ultimately, the FBI determined that the rope pull had been in the garage since 2019 and that this was not a targeted threat toward Wallace. Despite criticism from some people on social media, both NASCAR and its driver explained that they would conduct an investigation in the future given similar circumstances. Although Wallace said he would have done some things slightly differently.

"Maybe being a little more proactive and seeing it for myself in person to have a true understanding instead of hearing, you know, from other words, get an image for myself," Wallace said during an interview with FOX News Channel's Watters' World. "But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t have changed anything. NASCAR, I felt like did the right thing, in shape of a noose, in fact it was a noose, everybody has seen the image now. So, to say we would go back and do things differently, I don't think so. Maybe word things differently, yes but I would launch an investigation. I would follow NASCAR's judgment on it again."

Now that the investigation is over, Wallace is focusing on the remainder of the 2020 Cup Series season. He currently sits 21st overall, five spots out of the playoffs. He will need to push for crucial points in the remaining races in order to overtake fellow drivers such as Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.