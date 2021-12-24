Browns vs. Packers: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas Day will feature a big NFL game with playoff implications. The Cleveland Browns will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and both teams need a win for different reasons. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Prime Video, NFL.com, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Browns (7-7) are coming off a tough 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that was played on Monday. The team didn’t have their head coach or starting quarterback, but they know they can’t afford to suffer any more losses or their playoff hopes will disappear very quickly. The good news for the Browns is Baker Mayfield four other players have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and should be ready to go on Saturday.

“We’re all fighting,” WR Donovan Peoples-Jones said, per the Browns official website. “We’re all in there every day preparing. We’re all trying to do everything we can individually. Coaches are trying to do everything that they can do. We’re just excited for this game.”

The Packers ( 11-3) are one of two teams in the NFC that have clinched a playoff spot. However, they need to keep winning to clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. There are four teams in the NFC that have a 10-4 record, so a loss for the Packers could push them down in the standings. One thing to watch for is quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he needs just one touchdown pass to become the Packers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

“There is something special about being able to do it at home,” Rodgers said, per the Packers’ official website. “The competitor in me is a little upset I didn’t just trust that the outside route was going to hold the corner long enough. When I was about to throw it, I felt like I was in no man’s land and I threw him kind of a 50% catch, 50% incompletion ball instead of trusting the corner was going to attach to the outside route and that we really had a chance to get him there.”