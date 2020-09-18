Watch: Fight Breaks out Among Fans at Browns-Bengals Game

✖

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night in front of 6,000 fans. And even during the COVID-19 pandemic, fights at NFL games will occur, which was the case at FirstEnergy Stadium when a fight broke out among fans. The 10-second video posted on social media doesn't show how the fight got started, but a number of security members were there to break it up.

The Browns became the third NFL team to have fans at games, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars being the other two. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine granted the Browns and Bengals to open their stadiums to a limited number of fans. The 6,000 fans who attended the Browns-Bengals game was the maximum capacity, and no more than 1,500 fans were allowed on each side of the stadium.

The Browns only had 6K fans in their stadium last night...and people still managed to get into a fight 💀 (via @Andrewgarson_) pic.twitter.com/sjQe9QCa7U — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 18, 2020

"This year will certainly be different," DeWine said via Cleveland.com, "but both the Browns and Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadium safely. These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accomodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks."

“We are thrilled, particularly on behalf of our fans, that we received approval to welcome back a limited capacity of approximately 10 percent at FirstEnergy Stadium for our first two home games in September," a Browns spokesperson wrote in a statement to Cleveland.com. "We will continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and remain in frequent dialogue with each of these groups so we can properly adapt as needed with the hopes of potentially allowing more fans to attend games at a later date, if circumstances allow."

Both teams are allowed to have fans for two home games. The Bengals will have fans at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oct. 25 against the Browns. They didn't have any fans for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13. On Thursday night, the Browns took down the Bengals 35-30. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a combined five touchdowns.