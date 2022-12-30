Ranking the 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players of All Time

NFL players are known for making a lot of money. But the difference between the NFL and other pro sports leagues such as MLB and NBA is the contract isn't guaranteed unless it's specified in the deal. And as the league has grown, so has the money. According to Insider, 53 players have made at least $100 million in their careers. And Tom Brady, who is known for signing team-friendly contracts, is set to make $75 million this year, including $45 million from off-field endeavors, according to Forbes.

And when Brady retires, he will continue to produce income as he agreed to a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be the lead analyst for NFL games. "They approached me after the season. And there's a lot of history that I have with Fox," Brady said in an interview with Variety earlier this year. "I spoke with their executives, and I really had to evaluate if that's what I wanted to commit to. I have a very unique perspective on football and how it should be played, and what good plays look like and what bad plays look like. I feel like I can still have a great impact on the game. I could stay in the game, doing what I love to do, talking about this incredible sport." Here's a look at the 10 highest-paid NFL players of all time.