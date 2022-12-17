Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Mourns After Son's Suicide Death: 'Can't Use Words Right Now'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is breaking her silence on the heartbreaking loss of her son. The former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance standout died by suicide on Dec. 13. An LA coroner later confirmed that he died by a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Motel staff found him in the bathroom of a room he had checked into a day before. Hi wife, fellow dancer, and SYTYCD alum Allison Hoker, ran into an LAPD station frantically that morning, noting that her husband left without his car or warning, which was unlike him. He also wasn't returning her calls. Hours later, they received the call. TMZ later reported that tWitch left a suicide note hinting at past troubles, and that his phone was on airplane mode so that he would not be disturbed. Now, his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is sharing her hurt.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 15, In Touch reports. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can." She asked for everyone to keep her and the family "in prayer," concluding her message with, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Hoker confirmed the news in a touching statement on Dec. 13. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him."

She added, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Just four days before his death, the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Two days before the discovery, they shared a video of them dancing in front of their Christmas tree.