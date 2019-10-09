Broncos’ De’Vante Bausby Says He Was Paralyzed for 30 Minutes After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit During Chargers Game

Denver Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby revealed he was paralyzed for 30 minutes after being hit in his own teammate on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bausby went for a tackle and that’s when linebacker Alexander Johnson collided with him. He was carted off the field and then sent to a local hospital. Earlier this week, Bausby revealed how he felt as soon as he suffered the injury.

“I was paralyzed for the first 30 minutes. I couldn’t feel nothing. Then after 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes. And after a couple hours I could move my full body,” he said via Fox News.

Bausby was placed on injured reserve for a neck injury. As for when he can return, that has yet to be determined.

“Right now, we’re just going to take it really slow and just gain my strength back,” Bausby said per TMZ. I don’t have a timetable, but hopefully pretty soon. My plan is to come back and play though.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters they will evaluate Bausby the next few days to determine how much time the veteran cornerback will miss.

“(Bausbby) is doing good,” Fangio said. “No timetable on his return yet. He’ll definitely miss some time. [I] don’t know if it will be the entire rest of the season or not. [With] these [injuries], the first few days and week will kind of tell the story.”

Bausby was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2015. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected Bausby would be either a seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent, but he said he likes his awareness.

“Quick to diagnose and respond to the action in front of him. At his best in zone coverage when he can keep plays in front of him,” Zierlein wrote. “Reactive to quarterback’s eyes and movement and ready to smother wide receiver in space if he senses a pass coming.”

“Tall, thin cornerback lacking top-end burners to carry speed downfield and also lacking aggressiveness to attack and support against the run.”

Despite signing with the Chiefs in 2015, Bausby didn’t make his NFL debut in 2016 when he played four games for the Chicago Bears. He didn’t get back on the field until the 2018 season when he played six games for the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, Bausby played in five games for the Broncos and posted 12 tackles with three passes defended.