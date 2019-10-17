Former Denver Broncos QB Brock Osweiler Retires from NFL at Age 28

Brock Osweiler has ended his NFL career. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the former Denver Broncos quarterback has retired from the NFL at age 28. Osweiler has also spent time with the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins, but will be known for his time with the Broncos when he was the backup quarterback for Peyton Manning.

“I’m extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League,” Osweiler said Klis in a phone interview on Wednesday. “The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make — I’m not going to dwell on the things that didn’t happen in my career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract — when you look back on it, I couldn’t be more appreciative. It was great.”

Osweiler was drafted by the Broncos in the second round back in 2012 from Arizona State. He didn’t start in any games in his first three seasons with the Broncos, but was a big part of the Broncos offense in 2015 when he took over for Manning, who was benched for throwing four interceptions during a Kansas City Chiefs game. He started in seven games and led to team to five wins while completing 61 percent of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Manning took over the close out the season and the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl.

“That 2015 season is something that is very special,” Osweiler said. “The coaches, the players, they mean the world to me. I was thankful to have had the opportunity to play the role I did but that was the ultimate team deal. There was a ton of talent on that football team, but I would say we were the closest of all teams in the National Football league. Our culture was beyond anything that can ever be created. It was so genuine, so real that I think any coach or player on that team would have done anything for anybody in that building that year.”

Osweiler then went on to sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans, but he only lasted one season as he completed just 59 percent of his passes while throwing 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. In 2017, Osweiler was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but was cut before the start of the regular season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Broncos and spent most of his time as a backup. Last year, Osweiler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins and he threw for 1,247 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts.

Osweiler said he wanted to continue his career and he did get some interest from a few teams. However, he said he was looking for a full-season commitment and teams stopped calling. He is currently living in Arizona with his wife and one daughter with another on the way.