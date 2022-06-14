Brittney Griner Receives Discouraging Update on Detention in Russia

✖

Brittney Griner will stay in Russia a little longer. According to NBC News, the WNBA star will be in Russia until July 2 as her detention has been extended. Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities discovered vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In March, Giner's detention was extended until May 19. It was then extended to June 18.

Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury, who met with state department officials this week. "There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they're working relentlessly," Mercury star Diana Taurasi said after the meeting in a release from the Mercury. "We're here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that's going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it's number one on our list."

In late May, the WNBA Players Association released a statement about Griner. "Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister. She is a record-breaker, a gold medalist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star and so much more. Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. That's 144,000 minutes. Anyone who has followed us knows the power of The 144. We know that speaking up together, as a collective, is game, life and world-changing.

"To our sister, brothers and colleagues in professional sports: sign the petition, hold your own media blackout, please. Help us reach the White House. To athletes, of any age, ability level, team, sport, or country: this is OUR global sports community, we need to stand up and stand together to call for her release. Speak up, speak out, and do not stop until BG is home."

Griner, 31, was selected No. 1 overall by the Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft. In her career, Griner has been selected to the All-Star team seven times, led the league in blocks eight times, led the league in scoring twice and led the Mercury to a WNBA Championship in 2014. Griner's work on the court led to her being named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary team.