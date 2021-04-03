Britt Reid Car Crash Victim's Family Speaks out on Her Condition

✖

A 5-year-old girl named Ariel Young was hospitalized in early February when former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid allegedly crashed his vehicle into one holding her. The family has continued to provide updates while Young recovers, and the latest gives a glimpse into her progress and a long road to recovery.

"Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery," the update on the GoFundMe stated. "Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."

Young woke up from her coma in February, but she still remains hospitalized while continuing to recover. The family's attorney also provided an update saying that she likely has permanent brain damage from the crash. "She's awake, which is a huge development," said Tom Porto, the family attorney, to Good Morning America. "Likely, she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking. It's a sad, sad, sad story."

The authorities continue to investigate the incident, per TMZ, but there is no timeline for when it will conclude. Reid admitted to taking Adderall and having "two-three drinks" before getting behind the wheel of his vehicle. A Kansas City Police Department officer said in the search warrant at the time that Reid's eyes were bloodshot and that the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages."

"We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto told GMA. "We don’t have the toxicology back; I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to the police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit."

A woman named Tiffany Verhulst set up the GoFundMe campaign in the aftermath of the crash in order to help raise money for Young's mother. The campaign raised more than $300,000 in mere days. The total is now up to more than $542,000, surpassing the $500,000 goal.