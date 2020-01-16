Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan: What to Know About the WWE Couple’s Marriage

Professional wrestler Brie Bella and former wrestler Daniel Bryan are viewed as one of the top power couples on television. The two figures have turned heads during episodes of Total Divas and during their daily lives. They are also quite popular on social media.

With Bella and her sister, Nikki, appearing on Kevin Hart’s YouTube show, Cold As Balls, her relationship with Bryan is generating interest once again. The Washington native was not involved with the interview show, but he was alluded to due to Bella mentioning her daughter and how her life has changed in the years since giving birth.

This reference to her personal life means that many are wondering about Bella and her husband. How long have they been married? Do they have more than one child? How do they spend their free time?

There are countless questions about Bella and Bryan, their marriage, and their life. The majority of answers can be found on social media while others are revealed during episodes of Total Divas. Here are some of the most important details.

Wedding Day

In April 2014, Bella and Bryan officially tied the knot. They held a star-studded ceremony at L’Auberge Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz., which was attended by figures such as John Cena, Cesaro, and Tyson Kidd. Nikki Bella served as the maid of honor for her twin sister. The entire ceremony was captured on camera for an episode of Total Divas.

“I’ve married the man of my dreams,” Bella wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’m officially Mrs. Danielson. It was a breathtaking sentimental ceremony that we will be sharing with all of you soon. The best part was walking down the aisle barefooted (yes Nikki let me [smiley emoticon] to my husband to be.”

New Baby

Bella and Bryan have enjoyed their marriage, but they made a change in recent years. They announced in 2017 that they were expecting their first child, a daughter named Birdie. The couple actually welcomed their daughter into the world during the season finale of Total Divas.

As Bella explained to comedian Kevin Hart during a recent appearance on Cold As Balls, the new addition to the family has certainly changed her schedule. She is sleeping less and has yet to adjust to the changes. Birdie may be more than two years old, but that doesn’t mean that she is letting her mother sleep in.

Workout

Having both Bella and Bryan working as professional wrestlers for major portions of their lives means that they have both needed to keep in tip-top shape. They have worked on achieving this goal by often working out together, which is something that not many couples can do. There are occasional moments of stress when married couples attempt to get fit together.

This has certainly not been an issue for Bella and Bryan, if Instagram is any indication. They have enjoyed working out together, whether it has happened in the gym, on a yoga mat, or in the ring.

Gardening

Some couples spend time together by going to the mall while others go paddleboarding at the lake. Bella and Bryan certainly have multiple hobbies that they do together, but there is one that frequently appears on their Instagram accounts. They are really into gardening.

As Bryan has shown many times in the past year, and he and Bella are often out in their garden and tending to their various plants. Peas, kale, and San Marcos Hibiscus are all in the garden and are joined by several others.

Cameras Everywhere

Bella and her sister, Nikki, are two WWE stars that are often seen on E! as prominent figures on Totals Divas. This reality series gives an inside look into the world of professional wrestling from the female perspective. Although other former and current wrestlers are often involved.

Bryan is a constant presence on Total Divas due to his marriage to Bella. He has been seen learning to swim, working out, and going through life with his wife. His struggles with injuries were also put on full display.

Halloween

When fall arrives, there are questions about the costumes that will be worn by celebrities. Those that are in relationships have higher expectations considering that they have to nail the “couple’s outfits.” Many figures have found success, but Bryan and Bella may be among the best.

As Instagram showed, the happy couple combined for not one, but multiple costumes to celebrate the holiday. One featured Bryan dressed as a bear and another had him in a Mickey Mouse costume. Bella, on the other hand, was dressed as Minnie Mouse.

Football Family

As Bella has proven with her Instagram account, she is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. She has worn team merchandise several times while cheering for her favorite team, including during a critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, this fandom may have recently led to some marital strife.

Following the NFL’s regular-season finale, the Eagles hosted the Seattle Seahawks during the Wild Card round. Bryan is a diehard Seahawks fan and has even worn team-inspired gear in the ring. How did he react to the hard-fought victory over his wife’s team? It was unlikely that there were any issues considering that Bryan has also explained that he roots for the Eagles when necessary.

Photo Credit: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images