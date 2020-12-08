Brian O'Nora, MLB Umpire, Arrested in Sex Sting Operation

✖

MLB umpire Brian O'Nora was arrested in Ohio over the weekend. Officials say that he tried to solicit a prostitute online. He was one of 14 alleged "Johns" who went online and attempted to illegally purchase a sex act.

According to TMZ, O'Nora faces charges of misdemeanor soliciting and misdemeanor possessing criminal tools. The outlet does not have all of the details surrounding the arrest. What TMZ does know is that the Liberty Township Police Department was working with a task force that specializes in breaking up human trafficking operations.

"Fourteen men were arrested during a single-day human trafficking operation that targeted individuals seeking to buy sex via the internet, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro announced today," a press release from the Ohio attorney general's office stated. "The operation, which took place on Sunday, was conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department in cooperation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, a task force under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

"John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex — reducing the demand for human trafficking — and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think," Yost said. "Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation."

A spokesperson for the Ohio attorney general said that it was his "understanding" that the man arrested during the sting operation was indeed the MLB umpire. Yahoo Sports reached out to Major League Baseball for comment about the arrest. A league official responded and said, "We are aware of it and we have no comment."

The 57-year-old O'Nora has been an MLB umpire since 2000. He has been part of three All-Star games. He also was an umpire during the 2012 World Series between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. The Bay Area team secured the championship after sweeping the first four games of the series.

In 2013, O'Nora sparked comments after a baseball hit him in the neck. Red Sox pitcher Franklin Morales threw a fastball in the seventh inning, but Yankees catcher Chris Stewart failed to make the catch. The ball hit O'Nora in the throat, but he remained on the field. He also managed to call out "That's ball four," sending Jonny Gomes to first base. He then remained behind the plate for the remainder of the game.