Brett Favre Reveals Rare New Year’s Photo With His Wife and Daughters: ‘Such a Blessing’

Brett Favre is able to spend a lot of time with his family since retiring from the NFL nearly 10 years ago. And to celebrate the new year, the Pro Football Hall of Famer shared a rare photo of his entire family. On Instagram, Favre posted a photo of him, his wife, Deanna, and his two daughters, Brittany and Breleigh. In the caption, he wrote: “As we enter 2020, I thank God for these 3 beautiful women. Such a Blessing!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:04pm PST

A number of Favre’s fans showed love for the photo in the comments section.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wishing you and your lovely family a year full of blessings,” one fan wrote.

“Happy New Year to the Great Packer legend Brett Favre n his family,” another added.

“Great pic Brett but whose the guy in the back of your gals???” a fan joked.

“Beautiful people inside and outside!” the Instagram user stated.

If 2020 was anything like the way 2019 ended for Favre, it should be a very good year for him. Last month, the NFL named the All-Time Team and Favre was named as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in history. When Favre learned he made the team, he wrote on Twitter: “Honored and humbled, thank you.”

Based on what Favre did during his time in the league, he earned the right to be on the All-Time team. He was a member of the Green Bay Packers from 1992-2007 and he won three MVP Awards a Super Bowl in 1996 and was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team. Favre was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 and spent one season there before joining the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 1991.

And if winning three MVPs, a Super Bowl and being named to the All-Decade Team wasn’t enough, the Southern Miss alum was also selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team three times. He recorded 186 career wins which put him tied for second along with Peyton Manning for the most all-time for a quarterback. He finished his career with 71,838 yards, 508 touchdowns and an 86 quarterback rating. He ranks fourth all-time in passing yards and fourth all-time in passing touchdowns.