Brett Favre Has Interesting Thoughts on COVID-19 Vaccine

Brett Favre has made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to CNN this week and talked about getting the vaccine. He said that he's going to keep that private.

"I'd rather not say one way or the other, but I think it's not my place to say get the vaccine or don't get the vaccine," Favre said per USA Today. "I think that's a matter of choice by all individuals, and that's why we live in America." Favre was also asked why NFL players are hesitant of getting the vaccine.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty," Favre said. "You hear one thing one day and then you hear something totally different the next. ... We're sort of the human trials, if you will, and I think some people are frightened by that and the conflicting info that we're all getting." Favre talked about the vaccine after he shared his thoughts on young kids playing football. The Green Bay Packers legend believes that children shouldn't start playing football until they turn 14.

Despite some NFL players being unsure about the vaccine, the majority are getting vaccinated. Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons announced all of their players on the roster are fully vaccinated, making them the first team to reach the mark.

"The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster protected against COVID-19," the Falcons said in a statement. "Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is one NFL player who is against NFL's policies on COVID-19 vaccinations. "I'm not anti- or pro-vax -- I'm pro-choice," Beasley said, reading from a prepared statement after the Bills' first practice of training camp, per ESPN. "With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with. When dealing with a player's health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information that is vital in the decision-making process.