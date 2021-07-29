Brazo De Plata, WWE Alum, Dead at 58

✖

Brazo de Plata, who was better known as Super Porky during his days in WWE, died on Monday. He was 58 years old. According to Wrestling Observer, the talk show Mas Lucha announced his death during their show. The cause of death has not been announced.

"The celebrated Mexican competitor was a proud member the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes several generations of luchador athletes, as well as being a member of the squared circle for nearly 40 years — including a stint with WWE from 2005 to 2006," WWE said in a statement. Plata was hired by WWE in 2005 as part of the SmackDown brand's Juniors Division. He never had any real in-ring appearances as he and the rest of the members in the division were released in March 2006.

After his time in WWE, Plata joined Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide where he spent three years. He then moved on to the independent circuit. According to SuperLuchas, Plata suffered from health problems over the years and retired from professional wrestling in 2016. Once the news of his death was announced, there were plenty of fans to pay tribute to him.

"This passing makes me very sad," one fan wrote. "Mr. Nieves, do those Brazo De Plata plancha and ring dances up in Heaven, you will make the cosmos much brighter." Plata made his debut in 1977 and worked mainly in tag team matches with his brother Brazo de Oro. He also worked with his other brother El Bazo, and the trio was billed as Los Brazo. They competed in NWA Hollywood Wrestling and won the World Trios Championship three times.

Sadly all three brothers are now reunited in heaven. Man what tough news to hear. Brazo de Plata aka Super Porky passed away tonight (confirmed by Lucha sources in Mexico). My deepest sympathies to his family and especially his son, Psycho Clown pic.twitter.com/2I0xGld0Az — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) July 27, 2021

Plata and his brothers then joined Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 1985. He would spend 20 years with the promotion and won multiple titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Trios Championship. The Mexican National Tag Team Championship and the Mexican National Trios Championship. Plata, whose real name is José Luis Alvarado Nieves, is a member of the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes his father Shadito Cruz who died in 2003.