'Boycott MLB' Trends on Twitter After San Francisco Giants Kneel During National Anthem

The San Francisco Giants are now a team everyone is talking about as a few players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee during the national anthem. This happened before the team's exhibition game against the Oakland A's, and the move led to some interesting responses on social media. After the game, the Giants released a statement on protesting racial injustice.

"We're proud of our players and staff for continuing to participate in the national conversation about racial injustice, said Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations. "We support those who knelt to peacefully protest racial injustice and those who stood to express love of country. We do not see these as mutually exclusive sentiments and believe the freedom to express both is what our country is about." Kapler kneeling was big as he became the first MLB manager and the first head coach in North American pro sports to protest in that manner. Kapler has been outspoken about racial injustice in the past and said he will support players who will continue to kneel throughout the year.

As for the fans, the hashtag #BoycottMLB is trending on Twitter because some fans were against the move. Here's s look at fans reacting to the Giants protesting during the National Anthem and the hashtag.