'Boycott MLB' Trends on Twitter After San Francisco Giants Kneel During National Anthem
The San Francisco Giants are now a team everyone is talking about as a few players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee during the national anthem. This happened before the team's exhibition game against the Oakland A's, and the move led to some interesting responses on social media. After the game, the Giants released a statement on protesting racial injustice.
"We're proud of our players and staff for continuing to participate in the national conversation about racial injustice, said Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations. "We support those who knelt to peacefully protest racial injustice and those who stood to express love of country. We do not see these as mutually exclusive sentiments and believe the freedom to express both is what our country is about." Kapler kneeling was big as he became the first MLB manager and the first head coach in North American pro sports to protest in that manner. Kapler has been outspoken about racial injustice in the past and said he will support players who will continue to kneel throughout the year.
As for the fans, the hashtag #BoycottMLB is trending on Twitter because some fans were against the move. Here's s look at fans reacting to the Giants protesting during the National Anthem and the hashtag.
#BoycottMLB???
I’ve never been more excited to watch the start of a new season in my entire life!!
You racist, rednecks might wanna go back to watching reruns of tractor pulls on ESPN from back in ‘79.#GoYankees ⚾️ 🌭 🥧 🇺🇸 https://t.co/64HYQlg3Oy— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 21, 2020
What are y'all racist #BoycottMLB folks gonna do: not go to games this season?
Cool. pic.twitter.com/CYqA1Uveq4— Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) July 21, 2020
I wish the racists who want to #BoycottMLB cared this much about Trump allowing Putin's bounty on American troops. pic.twitter.com/4lonCUrWGa— Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) July 21, 2020
I'll be more than happy for those who want to #BoycottMLB to leave the baseball community. If they don't get it by now, they never will.
We'll definitely have more fun without them.— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 21, 2020
- @mrgarylee pic.twitter.com/7KVSVP4V0U
Hmmm I see all these "patriots" yelling to #BoycottMLB and anybody else who takes a stand. It is weird because all these organizations are exercising the freedoms that I served to protect. Don't use my honor as vet to silence others. pic.twitter.com/lQMzrvWFOv— Matt 🌊 #vote blue! (@AnubisKhan) July 21, 2020
live picture of the #BoycottMLB movement pic.twitter.com/D9ZIsaKkiC— michael f (@bunkosquad) July 21, 2020
If after nearly an entire summer without baseball, just 2 days before Opening Day finally happens, you can stand to #BoycottMLB simply because some players draw attention to racial injustice, you might be a racist . . .
but you are NOT a real baseball fan.— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 21, 2020
#BoycottMLB is one of the stupidest hashtags I’ve seen. When will people realize that kneeling during the anthem is NOT disrespecting people that have served/currently serving in the armed forces? A majority of the people that complain have never even served...— KaTiE (@Ur_Tall_Friend) July 21, 2020
All the MAGA numbnuts claiming they’re going to #BoycottMLB over players taking a knee.
Sure, ya are, fellas. You’re gonna spend all summer cooking up those Goya beans and skipping baseball. Suuuuuure, you are.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 21, 2020
Twitter: Rioting is wrong. Protest peacefully.
*Players protest peacefully*
Also Twitter: #BoYcOtTmLb— Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) July 21, 2020
Maga People who tweet “#BoycottMLB “ right now watching baseball on opening night from their couch pic.twitter.com/kH8a03RtEw— john (@iam_johnw) July 21, 2020
#BoycottMLB— Richard F Jacquin (@madnessofmarch) July 21, 2020
Scratch off Saturday and Sunday and replace it with everyday. pic.twitter.com/JeO7fF998J
I see all the MLB groupies are butt hurt this morning hahahahaha GOOD! Keep kneeling @MLB #BoycottMLB #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/mpdOad8jFD— Jared (@JCWash22) July 21, 2020
Hey Trump supporters, instead of #BoycottMLB, how about you boycott America and just leave. 👍— Jack 🇺🇸😷 (@jackresists) July 21, 2020
After looking around #BoycottMLB for a couple minutes, I’ve decided to buy a couple jerseys.— Accidental Cosmonaut (@xcdntlcsmnt) July 21, 2020
So, let me get this straight.
The very same people who, two weeks ago, were crying because some Americans were boycotting Goya (#BoycottGoya) are now tweeting #BoycottMLB??
More examples of logical consistency from the Cult.
Wake me up when boycotts are bad again, guys! pic.twitter.com/GEPaYEPeak— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) July 21, 2020
My reaction when racists say they’re gonna #BoycottMLB as if we care. pic.twitter.com/hdRldX2t1w— Untitled Goose’s Cousin (@MrBirdBot) July 21, 2020
#BoycottMLB is a slightly longer way to say, “I’m a racist.”— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 21, 2020
More butt hurt Karen’s trying to #BoycottMLB. 🤣 😂 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EfKUNXoOkC— Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) July 21, 2020
When people riot, other people want peaceful protests. When there are peaceful protests (like last night), people trend #BoycottMLB
Well what the hell do you want then? pic.twitter.com/p7Rj3etuBB— Delia Enriquez (@dfiregirl4) July 21, 2020
#BoycottMLB— Jermaine😷 (@IamJermaineM) July 21, 2020
Wonder what time this started trending. pic.twitter.com/ZYuSIKy5Zn