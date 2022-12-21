Boxer Elbi Bilindo Eseko Dead After Allegedly Being Struck by Drunk Driver

Elbi Bilindo Eseko, a Congolese boxer who also went by Bilindo Eseko, died on Monday night while preparing for his next fight, according to Express. He was 27 years old. Eseko was working out ahead of his match against Benoit Makangila when he was hit by a car. According to multiple reports, the driver was allegedly intoxicated and Eseko was killed on impact.

Eseko was the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Central Africa and All-Africa Lightweight champion. In a statement, the UBO wrote: "Rest in Pece Bilindo Eseko! It is with great sadness that the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) has learned the passing of former UBO Central and All-Africa Lightweight champion Belindo Eseko, AKA, Elbi Bilindo from D.R. Congo.

Very sad to pass along the news of the passing of 27yr old 🇨🇩 Elbi Bilindo Eseko (11-3) [https://t.co/QjWXogpRo9] who was killed by an alleged drunk driver this morning while running in preparation for Thursday's gala in Kinshasa. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/U6UUbaoWqS — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) December 19, 2022

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this talented young champion. Eseko (14-4, 3 KOs) was killed this morning, December 19, by an alleged drunk driver while doing roadwork in preparation for an upcoming fight. He was only 27 years old. Having won the UBO Central Africa title in December of 2017, he went on to win the All-Africa title in November of 2019 and made one successful defense in October of the following year. May he rest in peace."

Eseko's sparring partner, Owandji Kabamba Lumumba paid tribute to the late boxer. "No not you champion wait for me to finish my mourning champion," he wrote on Facebook. "We have a fight to do in a few days champion. Please not now champion. Yesterday all night [tosololi] all fight strategy champion please not now please champion. While I am still mourning my father, death just took a brother from me again. One of my best sparring partner. While he was jogging this morning, he had an accident. Hit by a car."

Several people on social media reacted to Eseko's death. One person wrote: "This is so wrong and so sad. There should be automatic long-term prison sentences for drunk driving that causes death."

Another person added: "He was supposed to get in the ring this December 22, when I learned that the guy is gone 3 hours again. Stamped while jogging. In life, everything is about a little thread. Rest In Peace Champion."