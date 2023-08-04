Boxer and Celeb Trainer 'Venom' Goodall Dies by Suicide, Per Local Report

Boxer and celebrity trainer Darren "Venom" Goodall, who featured as a personal trainer on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has died. Goddall was found dead by suicide at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on Friday, July 28 by investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office who were investigating Goodall on allegations of sexual battery of a minor.

An investigation into Goodall began after a Sarasota County father contacted the sheriff's office after discovering photos and videos "of inappropriate sexual activity" involving his 14-year-old child and Goodall on the minor's phone. Goodall owned Venom Fitness in Osprey, where authorities said the victim was a student since October 2021, according to investigators. According to investigators, per Fox 13, Goodall would send the 14-year-old victim videos of the sexual battery that happened at his gym. Goodall and the victim mostly communicated about sexual topics via Snapchat. The victim told investigators that Goodall asked the victim not to tell anyone, as the was fearful of losing custody of his child if anyone found out. Goodall also reportedly told the victim that he would die by suicide if he was caught and sent the victim pictures of a gun, claiming he owned six firearms. Detectives ultimately charged Goodall with three counts of sexual battery by a person in a position of custodial authority after reviewing the test messages sent to the minor.

When investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrived at Goodall's home in Lakewood Ranch Friday, they discovered Goodall dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release. The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact SCSO Detective Taylor Garrison.

Born in New Jersey, Goodall grew up in New Milford. He lived with his fiancé and their 2-year-old son, according to the Daily Voice. Goodall was an undefeated as a boxer with Top Rank, winning his first three matches at the Prudential Center in Newark and Madison Square Garden. He was also a personal trainer who taught bodybuilding, boxing and jiu-jitsu at the Osprey site. He featured as a personal trainer on RHONJ, where he trained Danielle Staub, Lauren Manzo, and Ashlee Malleo.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.