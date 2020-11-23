Boston Celtics Jerseys Are Getting Roasted on Twitter Right Now

The Boston Celtics have released their new City Edition jerseys that will intermittently surface during the 2020-21 season. The uniform is solid white and includes green coloring on the wordmark, number, and taping. The jersey font is the same as seen on the 17 NBA championship banners that hang at the Celtics' arena. Additionally, the jersey features a quote from former Celtics coach and executive Red Auerbach, which reads: "The Boston Celtics are not a basketball team, they’re a way of life." When the Celtics released the first glance at the jerseys, the fans responded with a wide variety of comments. Several said that they appreciate the basic, clean look. The vocal majority, on the other hand, expressed very different opinions. Many people called the jerseys "awful" and compared them to those used in TV commercials.

These jerseys are basically just pic.twitter.com/1tM3a9844g — Peter Dillon (@peterdillon101) November 20, 2020 I don’t hate these, but wish the NBA didn’t make you guys come up with new jersey ideas every year for the sake of the bottom line. — J (@_JLauf) November 20, 2020 The NBA teams regularly come up with alternate jerseys to wear throughout the year. The Miami Heat drew attention and sparked praise with the ViceWave neon jerseys in 2020. These get-ups featured light blue tops with pink and white numbers and stripes. Another version featured black tops with blue and pink accents. The fans expressed adoration for the Heat's alternate jerseys but had very different opinions about the new Celtics jerseys. prevnext

“HULU now has live sports! ass jersey https://t.co/s5Px7drGxc — 🥸 (@DEADMAN_pt2) November 20, 2020 Lmaoo he's not wrong pic.twitter.com/kQOrOJHgzP — JonnyFlamez ㄣ⃒ 🔥 (@JonnyFlamez) November 20, 2020 Several prominent athletes partnered with Hulu in order to promote the Live TV package that includes live sports. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was among this group, as was Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. All of these commercials feature the athletes in bright green uniforms from their respective sports. According to some Twitter users, there was no difference between the new Boston Celtics jerseys and those worn for the Hulu commercials. prevnext

When you tell your mom you want a Celtics jersey for Christmas, but your grandma has a screen printing machine — Travis Ryan (@travisryan90) November 20, 2020 “I’m jayson Tatum and due to the pandemic Hulu has put my face on this actor”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HEe0dkeptE — Diese1 (@Gas_Pump) November 20, 2020 There were several people on Twitter that had jokes about the Celtics and the new jerseys. Some said that the team just pulled down one of the championship banners and just made them into a jersey. Others proclaimed that the jerseys were just basic knockoff tops that cost far less money than the authentic versions. prevnext

Same energy. If y’all remember this movie you know what I mean pic.twitter.com/Oiwo3WbHYe — BLACK ICE (@PattersonMister) November 20, 2020 Like the uniforms from that bad Michael Jordan: An American Hero movie. pic.twitter.com/PNBqst9AJC — Orlando Tristani (@LandoTristani) November 20, 2020 Many of the comments on Twitter revolved around a made for TV movie focused on Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan: An American Hero aired on the FOX Family Channel in 1999 and featured Michael Jace playing the retired Chicago Bulls star. The film did not impress critics or viewers, nor did the white and red Bulls jersey worn by Jace. prevnext

fr these are so lame. would’ve been fine with them bringing back last years city’s — Cam (@cjcelt1cs) November 20, 2020 Maybe if they had the actual banner going down the side it would look more unique I get what they were going for but it just so plain pic.twitter.com/yJbaS7BMCy — Abe Allen (@AbeAllenOnline) November 20, 2020 "Are those the summer league jerseys fam?" one fan asked after seeing the Banner Edition tops. One person responded with even harsher criticism. They proclaimed that the jerseys are actually the practice outfits that the players wear in order to avoid getting their real jerseys dirty. prevnext

Reminds me of my old high schools basketball team jerseys, hold this L @celtics — UpinLife23 (@ULife23) November 21, 2020 Where this Rec team came from? — 𝕬𝖓𝖙⁶𓅓 (@tropixant) November 21, 2020 "Probably why Hayward opted out lol" one fan commented after seeing the new jerseys. Many have tried to figure out why Gordon Hayward willingly became a free agent before signing a mega-deal with the Charlotte Hornets. According to some fans, he made the decision to leave Boston instead of being forced to wear the new alternate jerseys during the 2020-21 NBA season. prevnext