Boston Celtics Jerseys Are Getting Roasted on Twitter Right Now

By John Newby

The Boston Celtics have released their new City Edition jerseys that will intermittently surface during the 2020-21 season. The uniform is solid white and includes green coloring on the wordmark, number, and taping. The jersey font is the same as seen on the 17 NBA championship banners that hang at the Celtics' arena. Additionally, the jersey features a quote from former Celtics coach and executive Red Auerbach, which reads: "The Boston Celtics are not a basketball team, they’re a way of life."

When the Celtics released the first glance at the jerseys, the fans responded with a wide variety of comments. Several said that they appreciate the basic, clean look. The vocal majority, on the other hand, expressed very different opinions. Many people called the jerseys "awful" and compared them to those used in TV commercials.

The NBA teams regularly come up with alternate jerseys to wear throughout the year. The Miami Heat drew attention and sparked praise with the ViceWave neon jerseys in 2020. These get-ups featured light blue tops with pink and white numbers and stripes. Another version featured black tops with blue and pink accents. The fans expressed adoration for the Heat's alternate jerseys but had very different opinions about the new Celtics jerseys.

Several prominent athletes partnered with Hulu in order to promote the Live TV package that includes live sports. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was among this group, as was Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. All of these commercials feature the athletes in bright green uniforms from their respective sports. According to some Twitter users, there was no difference between the new Boston Celtics jerseys and those worn for the Hulu commercials. 

There were several people on Twitter that had jokes about the Celtics and the new jerseys. Some said that the team just pulled down one of the championship banners and just made them into a jersey. Others proclaimed that the jerseys were just basic knockoff tops that cost far less money than the authentic versions. 

Many of the comments on Twitter revolved around a made for TV movie focused on Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan: An American Hero aired on the FOX Family Channel in 1999 and featured Michael Jace playing the retired Chicago Bulls star. The film did not impress critics or viewers, nor did the white and red Bulls jersey worn by Jace.

"Are those the summer league jerseys fam?" one fan asked after seeing the Banner Edition tops. One person responded with even harsher criticism. They proclaimed that the jerseys are actually the practice outfits that the players wear in order to avoid getting their real jerseys dirty. 

"Probably why Hayward opted out lol" one fan commented after seeing the new jerseys. Many have tried to figure out why Gordon Hayward willingly became a free agent before signing a mega-deal with the Charlotte Hornets. According to some fans, he made the decision to leave Boston instead of being forced to wear the new alternate jerseys during the 2020-21 NBA season.

"These the worst jerseys in the league today. Not even remotely close. These joints are horrendous bucko," one person commented. Several others expressed a similar sentiment after seeing the reveal. Many proclaimed that the design team has no artistic talent.

