Blake Bivens, Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Pitcher, Breaks Silence With Photo After Wife and Son Killed in Homicide

Blake Bivens, a minor league pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, has broken his silence after learning his wife, son and mother-in-law were murdered by his brother-in-law in Virginia earlier this week. Bivens took to social media to share photos of his family and a touching message expressing his heartbreak.

“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

Bivens and his wife, Emily were high school sweethearts who got engaged in 2015. The two married on Jan. 9, 2016 and welcomed their first child, Cullen Micah in June 2018.

“Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine,” he wrote.

Bivens went on to share how heartbroken he was over the loss of his 14-month-old son.

“My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why,” he wrote. “I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend.”

Of the victims was also his mother-in-law, Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, 62, whom Bivens called the “best mother-in-law anyone could ask for.”

“You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together,” Bivens added. “You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win!”

Bivens went on to thank his team for their support.

“Thank you, God, for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief,” he continued. “Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you [Tampa Bay Rays] [Biscuits] for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.”

It has been announced that Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Bernard is currently being held without bond and is on suicide watch.

