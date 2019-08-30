Social Media Mourns Triple Murder of Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Blake Bivens Family

Minor league pitcher Blake Bivens is going through a difficult time as he learned that his wife, son and mother-in-law were murdered earlier this week in Virginia. Bivens, who pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays organization, went to social media to express his feelings.

“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed,” he wrote on social media. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

Bivens and his wife, Emily were high school sweethearts who got engaged in 2015. The two married on Jan. 9, 2016 and welcomed their first child, Cullen Micah, in June 2018.

“Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine,” he wrote.

Bivens also sent messages to his son and mother-in-law in the post. Scroll down to look at fans sending messages to Bivens.

Not Expected

Blake, I don’t think a single person could’ve expected you to come out with any statement after what you’ve been through & what your family’s been through, I wish you nothing but the best & with what you decide to do with the rest of your life, you always have fans behind you — BIG MOOD (@x24rocks) August 30, 2019

It’s not known when or if Bivens will be back, but no matter what happens, the fans have his back.

Reunion Coming

This is little comfort now, but when your time on this earth nears its end you will not fear it. You will go with a smile because you know a great reunion awaits you! Prayers to you and your family, young man … — Sayer of Sooths & Half Truths (@danhinxman) August 30, 2019

This will keep Bivens going as he will deal some tough times moving forward.

Heart of Gold

You’ve got a heart of gold Blake. I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. But heaven definitely gained a prince and princesses sitting next to Jesus. Much love to you and your family — Riley Unroe (@riley_unroe) August 30, 2019

Bivens didn’t have to say anything and everyone would have understood. But the fact he publicly expressed his love for his family shows the man he is.

Husband to Husband

As a husband and hopefully one day father I can’t even begin to imagine what you’re going through. God bless you and your father in law. Your family is in my prayers. — Nats Fanatic (@TheNatsFanatic) August 30, 2019

Bivens said he and his father-in-law will get through this together. It’s encouraging to have someone close to him right by his side.

Millions by His Side

I cannot comprehend the pain you feel, I can’t fathom the loss. I am sure words add little but know that millions in the baseball family mourn with you. I am so sorry. 🙏 — Randy Tolsma (@rtolsmaamci) August 30, 2019

If Bivens returns to the field, Rays fans and fans all over the baseball world will be 100 percent behind him.

Message for the Wife

Blake I knew Emily through Pro Atheltes Outreach and Baseball Chapel. She was just lovely and her faith has blessed others. The baseball family are all praying that Gods presence is felt even in these dark hours. Eddie and I are here to listen and pray always. — Rene Taubensee (@Rene_Taubensee) August 30, 2019

Rene is one of the many friends and family members who will help Bivens anyway they can for as long as he needs it.

Support of Baseball Community

They say the baseball community is a giant family n we’re about to prove it to you. We all feel tremendous pain n sorrow for what youre forced to endure. We’re all here for you. Not as fans of ur baseball skills, but fans of you the man, the husband, the father.

Pray u find peace — Come on football season! (@buckeyebriand83) August 30, 2019

Relate to the Pain

I’m so sorry for your loss. My mother passed unexpectedly from unknown reasons two weeks ago, and I just can’t get over the pain. I will say that there are days where it will get easier…but there are days where you’ll be so rocked that you cant even get out of bed. Prayers 2 U — Cle_Foodie (@cle_foodie) August 30, 2019

The pain will always be there for Bivens. But these messages from fans will give him comfort as he continues to live for his family.