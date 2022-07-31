Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Gets Involved in Fight at Training Camp

Josh Allen was not having it from one of his teammates. On Saturday while the Buffalo Bills were practicing at training camp, the star quarterback was shoved by defensive lineman Jordan Phillips after he scored on a two-point conversion. That led to Allen shoving Phillips, and that's when nearly all the players got involved in the fight.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the defensive linemen were "buzzing" around Allen during practice, which is what led to the fight. This was the Bills' first padded practice of camp, so it's not a big surprise to see players be more physical than when they are in helmets, shorts and shirts.

#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022

"I feel like it's been a long time coming," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, per the team's official website. "It's good to be in pads. I know some guys like it, some guys hate it. It's always a little uncomfortable wearing those pads that we don't walk around in every day." The Bills are coming off of a season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. A year before that, the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and many people believe that the 2022 Bills have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl. Based on the fight on Saturday, it's clear they are hungry to get to the big game.

When speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports, Allen revealed what he wants to work on this upcoming season. "Just trying not to be a hero," Allen said. "Trust in the guys on the field with me, trust in the playcalls, and not try to do too much and I think that's something that I kind of had in my rookie year was trying to play hero-ball and it's something I've been working on. I've got an extreme amount of trust in the guys on the field with me, with coach Dabs [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] and the relationship we have with calling plays and us going out and executing. So I'm in a really good spot mentally with that and I feel like I'm getting better every day with that." Allen, 26, was selected by the Bills at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 817 yards and five scores.