Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife

A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.

"We decided together with Simona to break up," Iuruc said. "Stop insisting, it's my last public appearance … The rest will be handled by the lawyers in the most civilized way possible. Thank you for understanding." Halep has been one of the top tennis players in the world as she won The French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. And at the end of 2017 and 2018 Halep was the No. 1-ranked player in the world. But since the win at Wimbledon, Halep has not reached the finals of a Grand Slam.

In 2019, Halep talked about her love for Iuruc and how it made things challenging for her tennis career. "Now I am more relaxed and open. I have a dear person," Halep said in an interview with TVR1, per the New York Post. "We have a normal relationship, I feel very well. But I would like it to stay personal. I belong to Romania when it's about tennis."Love and tennis can coincide, but I think personal life is the most important one. I am dating someone and I would never be able to sacrifice my family for tennis."

Halep recently announced she was ending her 2022 season to have surgery on her nose. "When I lost at the US Open, I realized that I'm completely exhausted mentally," Halep said in a social media post. "Having problems with the breaking for many years already becoming worse at the time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and do the needed surgery. ...I don't know how long the recovery will take, for the moment I am not thinking about anything but recovery. What is sure, is that this year I won't be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything! See you on court 2023!"