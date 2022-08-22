Big3 Basketball Takes Over Atlanta With Celebrity, All-Star and Championship Games (Exclusive)

The Big3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz just wrapped its fifth season, capping off one of the biggest weekends in its history. On Sunday, the league took over State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Big3 Championship game between Trilogy and Power. But before that game took place, the Big3 held a celebrity game and the league's very first All-Star game, with the entire event airing on CBS and Paramount+.

The celebrity game featured some notable stars from sports and entertainment. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly were team captains and stood out in the 3-on-3 contest. The celebrity game also featured AEW star Miro, former NFL star Vernon Davis, Wallo and Gille of Barstool Sports, former Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson, Matt James of The Bachelor and recording artists Miky Woodz, Ozuna and NLE Choppa.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

Once the celebrity game was finished, the inaugural All-Star game tipped off, featuring some of the top players from the league. Before the game, all-star Donté Green spoke to the media and talked about playing in the Big3 after being overseas since 2009. "Man, I feel great," Greene said. "This is a great league I've been a part of for three years now. And it's just been a great time to have in the summertime. I did, so. To be able to come back home and then play in front of them, and hang out with them."

Greene also talked about the impact Ice Cube has made on him. "Well, first of all, his love for the game is incredible," he said. "He really loves basketball, and he's always been a basketball fan. Just sitting there and being able to talk to him throughout the years, it's not just for profit. ...He loves basketball. He appreciates the guys, the players that are in the league. And it says a lot about him, just being able to provide jobs for guys that are playing overseas, and want to still have a chance to play."

The championship game between Trilogy and Power took place next and Trilogy came away with a 51-35 victory. Trilogy has won the title the last two years and also won it during the Big3's inaugural season in 2017. After the game, Trilogy head coach and former NBA star Stephen Jackson talked about how the league has helped players have another opportunity of playing the game they love.

ISAIAH BRISCOE LAYS IT IN FOR THE TITLE! TRILOGY ARE YOUR BACK-TO-BACK BIG3 CHAMPIONS.@BIG3_Trilogy | @ZayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/xpAo4hij5V — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 21, 2022

"Guys are making $100,000 a year when the NBA turned it back on a lot of guys and guys didn't know whether they was going to play or they would get a chance to play again," Jackson said. "So the fact [Ice Cube] opened this door and gave this avenue, even guys like me that don't play but I love being around the game. He saved a lot of lives and he's giving us a chance to stay in love with the game that changed our lives. So we forever in debt to [Ice Cube] and Jeff for the opportunity."