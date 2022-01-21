Bengals Fan Saved Raiders Fan’s Life Before Playoff Game

A Cincinnati Bengals fan saved a Las Vegas Raiders fan’s life. Before the playoff game between the two teams this past weekend, Raiders fan Ed Fernandes stumbled to the ground at Paul Brown Stadium, according to WLWT As his grandson, Noah Harsh, panicked, a Bengals fan, Jerry Mills, who also is an emergency room nurse in Dallas, Texas, came to the rescue.

“I just knew something was off just the way he was falling so I tried to catch him but he just fell,” Harsh said. And when Mills attended to his grandfather, Harsh added, “He said I’m going to do CPR, I’m an ER professional, I got this. So he started doing CPR and he got a pulse back.”

“When I started CPR another nurse came up and she opened his airway for me and we started CPR right away,” Mills said who is also a former firefighter. “God has a reason for everything because for me to come all the way from Texas and there were a lot of people there at the time, and nobody jumped down to check and see if he had a pulse.”

WLWT said Fernades, 78, is recovering at UC Medical Center in Ohio and had heart surgery on Thursday. “Without Jerry, we’d be telling a different story,” Harsh said. “Thank God the prayers work and there’s people out there in the world like Jerry, I thank him again, me and my family thank him again.”

As for the game, the Bengals came away with a 26-19 victory over the Raiders and will take on the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend. It’s the first playoff win for the Bengals since 1990, and the team is one step closer to reaching the Super Bowl.

“I’m happy for the city,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, per the team’s official website. “I think the city can finally exhale. I get that. We haven’t felt that pressure, I’ll be quite honest — me maybe more so than the players, because I’m out more in the offseason and talk to people who have been here a long time. But I don’t think the players ever felt that. I’m just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati, and hope they get a chance to enjoy this. And now, we’ll just exhale and enjoy the ride, because we’re not done yet.”