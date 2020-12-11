'Below Deck': UNLV Quarterback Max Gilliam Apologizes for Eating Sushi off Model's Body During Recent Episode

✖

Max Gilliam, quarterback for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team went to social media to apologize for his actions on a recent episode of the Bravo series Below Deck. The episode, which aired in November, show Gilliam eating sushi off of a nude model while onboard a yacht earlier this year. According to ESPN, the episode was filmed in Antigua in February and March.

"I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from," Gilliam wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "While it was not my idea nor any of my friends [sic] ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers."

Gilliam continued: "This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football. "I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend." UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said the team wasn't aware of the incident until Monday.

"When we talk intently about what we're building here, we mean thoroughly and completely," Arroyo said. "Each of our players, especially our senior leadership, must recognize that when we go out in public we're representing this team, this university and the alumni and fan base. How we conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field." Below Deck began airing on Bravo in 2013 and has aired over 100 episodes. The eighth season of the series began airing on Nov. 2, and the episode that features Gilliam aired on Nov. 16.

Gilliam has been with UNLV since 2018. In his first season, Gilliam played in 11 games and threw for 1,394 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He didn't see any action in 2019, and in 2020, the California native has thrown for 599 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He has also rushed for 311 yards and two touchdowns. UNLV has played five games and is still looking for its first win. The Rebels will face Hawaii on Saturday.