Bellator 260: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Bellator is back as a new event will take place tonight. Bellator 260 will feature a loaded card where the Welterweight World Championship is on the line. The MMA event will air on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

There will be two main events for Bellator 260, the first being Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima defending the title against top contender Yaroslav Amosov. Lima won the title for the second time in 2019, and this will be his first title defense. His last match was against Gegard Mousasi for the vacant Bellator Middleweight World Championship and he lost via unanimous decision. That match took place at Bellator 250 in October.

“I think he deserves (the title), for sure,” Lima told MMA Junkie on Wednesday when talking about Amosov. “He’s got solid wins. He doesn’t pick an opponent. He fights whoever they give him and (has an) undefeated record. I think he’s definitely the guy that deserves it.”

Amosov is undefeated in his MMA career including a 6-0 record in Bellator. His most recent bout was against Logan Storley at Bellator 252 in November and won via split decision. “I’m from a small city,” Amosov told MMA Junkie. “I want to show everyone the guy from a small city like me can prove to everybody that it’s possible and anything is possible that you want to achieve in your life.”

The co-main event is a 175-pound contract weight match between Paul Daley and Jason Jackson. Daley has been in MMA since 2003 and has compiled a 43-17 record. Jackson has a 14-4 MMA record and has just lost one fight in Bellator since joining the company in 2018.

“Had they not put me in so soon, who knows what would’ve happened," Daley said to MMA Junkie when talking about his future in MMA. The fact that they kept me busy is probably a tactical thing to keep my mind off retirement, keep squeezing me for the market value – in a nice way. But I like it, I enjoy that people want to see me fight. I look forward to putting on a show for the people on Friday.”

The rest of the card features a featherweight bout between Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee. Also, Demarques Jackson will battle Mark Lemminger in a Welterweight fight. The preliminary card will feature six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel and Pluto TV.