Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Journey in Photos and Videos

Monday afternoon, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced the birth of their first child. The WWE stars posted a photo that showed them holding hands with the newborn, whom they named Roux. The news prompted excitement among wrestling fans and peers, and some responded by going to Lynch's Instagram profile to revisit some of the best moments from her pregnancy.

Lynch provided several updates for her fans throughout her pregnancy journey. She posted photos and videos alike that showed her growing baby bump. Some of the posts were part of professional photoshoots while others were far more natural. Lynch also provided updates during an interview with two other WWE superstars. Here are some of the best posts leading up to Monday's announcement.