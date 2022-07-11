Becky Lynch Drops Massive Tease About Her Future After WWE

Becky Lynch may have revealed her plans after she retires from WWE. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar recently took part in a WWE house show in Louisiana and cut a promo that teased what she would like to do once her professional wrestling career is over. Lynch told the crowd that she "should be in Hollywood making movies," instead of being in a WWE ring.

Lynch is one of the top stars in the company, which has led to her being in her share of TV shows and films over the years. In 2018, Lynch made her film debut by appearing in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion also appeared in the TV series Billions and voiced a role in the animated film Rumble. In an interview with TV Insider back in 2020, Lynch talked about how she landed the role in Billions, and it started with co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman being a fan.

"He had done a panel where he was wearing my shirt," Lynch said at the time. "My friend [author] Paul O'Brien pointed [it] out to me. He was a big fan of the show and we started bantering back and forth. He said he had a spot for me—he wasn't blowing hot air, he actually did. So, it was great. We [officially] met when I did his podcast [The Moment with Brian Koppleman], and we were just talking like a couple of old hens. He is a really great guy."

Lynch went on to reveal if she was a fan of the series before landing the role. "It was kind of a binge-watching session. I don't know if I was as aware of it. To be honest with you, I'm one of those people that doesn't have all the channels. I had to get the Showtime app. It's just amazing [and has] such great storytelling. It has everything you want: a great protagonist and antagonist, character development and the acting is second to none."

As for her future in Hollywood, Lynch recently told TV Insider that she got a script that she loved. "There is a script that landed on my desk about a female boxer that I have been trying to track down the writers for," Lynch said. "A female boxer from Ireland who came over and made her name as champion over here. I relate to that story…as the main event!"