Bears Defender Khalil Mack Pays off $80k in Walmart Layaway for Florida Residents

Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack is known as a dominant force in the NFL, but he is also someone that cares about the community that raised him. Friday, the Walmart in Fort Pierce, Fla., revealed that Mack had paid off all active layaway accounts through his Khalil Mack Foundation.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, Mack paid off between 300-350 active accounts, which totaled about $80,000 in goods. “His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa,” store manager Mathias Libardi said, per TCPalm.com. The 28-year-old defender is a native of Fort Pierce and has remained dedicated to the community since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 and later traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays,” the Walmart in Fort Pierce posted. “Everyone is truly grateful for everything you have done for them!”

This is not the only good deed that Mack has done for the Fort Pierce community. In late June, he sent 100 pairs of cleats to Fort Pierce Westwood High School. First-year head coach Jeff George had been made aware prior to the donation that Mack wanted to contribute, but he was not expecting a gift of that magnitude.

Originally a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders back in 2014, Mack spent four seasons with the Silver and Black prior to being traded in 2018. During this span of time, he was viewed as one of the most dominant defenders in the league while racking up two All-Pro nominations and three appearances in the Pro Bowl. Mack was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Searching for a contract extension in 2018, Mack remained away from the Oakland Raiders during the offseason program and into training camp. New head coach Jon Gruden opted to send the defender to the Chicago Bears in exchange for two first-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and a third-round pick. Chicago also received a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick.

Since joining the Bears, Mack has been named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time and was named First-Team All-Pro for the third time. He was a key part of the 12-4 season in 2018, as well as an appearance in the playoffs.

The Chicago Bears have struggled on defense a 7-6 start to the 2019 campaign, but Mack isn’t letting the inconsistencies hold him down. Instead, he’s searching to brighten the holiday season for those in his hometown.

