Basketball Player Attacked by 'Hooligan' Outside of Restaurant

A former NBA star was attacked in his native Russia. Alexey Shved said in a statement (via his team CKSA Moscow) he was a victim in a "hooligan attack" earlier this month and was treated for injuries at a local hospital. Shved, played for multiple NBA teams from 2012-2015.

"Our team's guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants," the statement said, per the New York Post. "Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The player contacted the police to investigate the incident. "Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexei a speedy recovery!"

CSKA players and coaches visit Alexey Shved at hospital after he was attacked by a few men leaving a restaurant on May, 1st. pic.twitter.com/TUbZBU1Gsg — Artem Komarov (@art_basket) May 3, 2023

Shved, 34, joined CSKA in 2021 and is averaging 17 points and 7.8 assists this season. He began his pro basketball career with the team in 2006 and played for them for six years while also spending time with Dynamo Moscow on Khimki Moscow via loans. In 2012, Shved signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in 77 games with 16 starts. He played another season with the Timberwolves before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. During the 2014-2015 season, Shved was traded to the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. He had the most success in New York, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 16 games.

In 2015, Shved went back to Russia to play for Khimki. He was with the team for five seasons before going back to CSKA. Earlier this month, Shved spoke to Mozzart Sport about how he's been able to play at a high level for many years.

"I invested a lot in my body to play at a high level even at this age," he said, per Eurohoops. "I have a routine that I don't deviate from, I'm in the gym every day, and I'm working on something, especially maintaining my physical fitness. I feel good on the court. I'm sorry that we are not playing in the Euroleague this season, but I think that the VTB league with several teams is extremely strong, it is enough for the fans to just look at the names that are in CSKA, Zenit, Unics, and other teams as well".