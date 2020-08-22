Baseball Fans Feel the Pain After Phillies' Jose Alvarez Takes Line Drive to the Groin
Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays faced off in a tightly-contested matchup. The homeless Blue Jays secured a narrow 9-8 victory, but the Phillies fans expressed diminished concern about the loss. They instead worried about pitcher Jose Alvarez. The reliever took a 105.3 mph line drive hit to the groin from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Alvarez was able to toss the ball to first and get Gurriel out, but he had to leave the field on a cart.
When fans saw this play, they reacted with a mass outpouring of sympathy. Dozens proclaimed that they have a newfound respect for Alvarez for his toughness and ability to fight through the pain in order to make a play for his team. Others simply said that they "feel his pain" after watching a truly gruesome injury. A third group, however, had some fun while expressing sympathy. They joked about Alvarez having kids while saying that the play was "nuts."
If Jose Alvarez can take 100 mph off the nuts and still finish the play, you can wear a flimsy mask https://t.co/hFJzJokjm0— Ethan (@BohmHYPE) August 20, 2020
prevnext
This ball was hit at 105.3 mph. It went off the “thigh” of José Álvarez.
Man. pic.twitter.com/oR9g5ufI4y— Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) August 20, 2020
Did poor Jose Alvarez just take that hard one hopper off the seeds?— Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) August 20, 2020
prevnext
Jose Alvarez is the toughest athlete in the city. Maybe in the city’s history— Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) August 20, 2020
Prayers up for Jose Alvarez 😳 https://t.co/rLvChDN5Ne— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 20, 2020
prevnext
I hope Jose Alvarez already has kids— “that funny tweetur guy” (@pivettahype) August 20, 2020
get well soon jose alvarez, that was so tough to watch— Cameron (@PhilliesCam) August 20, 2020
prevnext
Jose Álvarez just got hit in the... soft spot... with a comebacker.
Really, really hope he’s ok.— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) August 20, 2020
Oh no. José Álvarez has been the Phillies' best reliever and he is in pain. Looked like that ball hit him in the, uh, groin.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 20, 2020
prevnext
You don’t ever wanna get hit by a baseball, but getting hit in that spot is worse than getting hit in other sports
Apparently Jose Alvarez had to be carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/prt11st1H8— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2020
Jose Alvarez Takes One Squarely in the Crotch, Finishes the Play https://t.co/T6Y66Lk0ir— Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) August 20, 2020
prevnext
mad respect to jose alvarez for finishing the play, praying he’s alright— carter (@jtfakemuto) August 20, 2020
Jose Alvarez (nailed in the dang beans) on the DL— Flyer Walk With Me (@FanSince09) August 21, 2020
prev
Jose Alvarez just got smoked in the nuts with a comebacker and still made the play. Sheesh brother— jw (@jwaiks_) August 20, 2020