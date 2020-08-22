Baseball Fans Feel the Pain After Phillies' Jose Alvarez Takes Line Drive to the Groin

Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays faced off in a tightly-contested matchup. The homeless Blue Jays secured a narrow 9-8 victory, but the Phillies fans expressed diminished concern about the loss. They instead worried about pitcher Jose Alvarez. The reliever took a 105.3 mph line drive hit to the groin from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Alvarez was able to toss the ball to first and get Gurriel out, but he had to leave the field on a cart.

When fans saw this play, they reacted with a mass outpouring of sympathy. Dozens proclaimed that they have a newfound respect for Alvarez for his toughness and ability to fight through the pain in order to make a play for his team. Others simply said that they "feel his pain" after watching a truly gruesome injury. A third group, however, had some fun while expressing sympathy. They joked about Alvarez having kids while saying that the play was "nuts."