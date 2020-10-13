Barack Obama Congratulates Lebron James After Winning 4th NBA Championship

✖

LeBron James is on top of the NBA world after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. He has received a lot of love from notable figures, including former President Barack Obama, who was in office when James won his first three titles. Obama went to Twitter to congratulate James on winning his fourth championship as well as his fourth NBA Finals MVP award.

"Proud of my friend [LeBron James] for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," Obama wrote. James saw the tweet from Obama and showed his appreciation.

"Thank you my friend!!! Truly appreciate our friendship and your words,"James wrote. Despite being 35 years old, James is showing no signs of slowing down. He's the first player in NBA history to be named NBA Finals MVP with three different teams (Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers). He was second in MVP voting this past season, trailing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo who won the award last year.

"Well, I can't sit here and say one is more challenging than the other or one is more difficult

than the other," James said when asked about if this year's championship stands our from the others. I can just say that I've never won with this atmosphere. None of us have. We've never been a part of this. If you've been here throughout the start — I mean, we got here July 9th. Our ballclub got here July 9th. It's October what — I don't even, October 11th now."

At this point of James' career, he has nothing to prove since he has done it all. However, the future Hall of Famer felt like he had a lot to prove this past season. "It fueled me over this last

year and a half since the injury. It fueled me because no matter what I've done in my career to this point, there's still little rumblings of doubt or comparing me to the history of the game and has he done this, has he done that. So having that in my head, having that in my mind, saying

to myself, why not still have something to prove, I think it fuels me."