Browns QB Baker Mayfield Signs Autographs for Special Olympics Athletes at Browns Facility

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is known as a man that will sign every autograph when asked. He proved this back in early August when he refused to leave the field until every military member got an autograph or a selfie. He repeated this feat on Tuesday afternoon when he signed autographs for every single Special Olympics Athlete at the Browns facility.

The team hosted an event for the organization in which all of the athletes were able to spend time with members of the Browns. Mayfield was the emcee of the event, and he wanted to guarantee that this was a memorable occasion for everyone on hand. In order to achieve this, he took photos with every kid and signed autographs on hats and other pieces of merchandise.

Similar to the training camp practice back in August, Mayfield refused to call it a day until he had signed an autograph for everyone in attendance. He wanted them to leave happy after a whirlwind day.

Baker Mayfield emceed a Special Olympics event this morning at the Browns facility, signed every hat and took every picture that was asked of him. #Browns pic.twitter.com/i1aLW51Llc — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 24, 2019

Mayfield was not the only player on the Browns roster making a memory with these Special Olympics Athletes. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence and tight end David Njoku also signed autographs for the kids and spent time with them at the event, per videos taken by Cleveland.com. Additionally, Njoku also gifted a pair of his gloves to one of the athletes, and the kid was so excited that he did not take them off for the rest of the event.

Browns TE David Njoku gifted his gloves to a Special Olympics athlete, who didn’t take them off for the rest of the day. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Vy1dPrIJnu — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 24, 2019

As the franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, the former first-overall pick in 2018 knows that he will be placed under a microscope throughout his career, however long it lasts. So far, the extra attention is just pointing out the ways in which he is trying to better the community and build up the Browns fanbase.

Through three weeks of NFL action, the Browns are struggling to put together consistent performances after losing their first two home games. However, this team has no doubt that they will be able to bounce back and make a run toward the postseason due to the leadership of Mayfield and his ability to make plays.