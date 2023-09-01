Cleveland Browns Trade Quarterback Before Start of 2023 NFL Season

The Cleveland Browns traded one of their quarterbacks to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Last week, the Browns announced they sent quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-wound draft pick to the Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. The Cardinals needed depth at the quarterback position since Kyler Murray is on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and the team cut Colt McCoy.

Dobbs was the backup QB for Jacoby Brissett last season but was waived from the team after Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension. He was then signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 5 but was then signed by the Tennesee Titans off the Lions practice squad on Dec. 21. He started two games for the Titans and threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dobbs signed back with the Browns on March 23. With the move, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson moves to the No. 2 QB spot behind Watson.

UPDATE: The #Cardinals called the #Browns “out of the blue” and surprised them with their trade offer for QB Joshua Dobbs, per @MaryKayCabot



The Browns quickly accepted the trade, partially due to being comfortable with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their backup… pic.twitter.com/hHOzsmAVKU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023

For Dobbs, he has a chance to start the season as QB1 for the Cardinals. "It's a whirlwind," Dobbs said on Wednesday, per the Cardinals' official website. "I put starting expectations on myself. I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day."

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Dobbs is "ready to go" if he has to start when the team opens the season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10. But Gannon is looking for "command and production" for his starter. "And their ability to run the huddle and make plays, and operate the way we want to operate, that we have to operate, to give us a chance to win," Gannon added.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz loves Dobbs' intelligence. "He's smart," Ertz said. "I think that's well-noted. He's an astronaut or whatever he is. He's a guy that understands football. He's got a really good grasp of this offense, so him coming into the huddle, calling the formations, calling the plays, has been seamless so far. And he throws a very catchable ball." Dobbs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Tennessee.