Baker Mayfield Fires Back at Rex Ryan for ‘Overrated’ Comment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a big jab former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. Earlier in the week, Ryan was on the ESPN show, Get Up and criticized Mayfield for his play so far this season. Ryan did not hold back as he said Mayfield was “overrated as hell.” Mayfield heard the comments and reporters asked if he had any thoughts. And like Ryan, Mayfield did not bite his tongue on the issue.

“It’s whatever,” Mayfield said via TMZ. “In the wise words of (Browns head coach) Freddie Kitchens — ‘if you don’t wear Orange and Brown, you don’t matter.’ Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason, so it’s okay.”

The Browns are now 1-2 on the year after losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and Mayfield’s numbers haven’t been too strong through three games, completing 57 percent of his passes while throwing for 805 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions with a 70.3 passer rating. That is what led to Ryan going off on Mayfield.

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield,” Ryan said via Sporting News. “Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell. … I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP.

“What’s he doing right? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s got to realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

The Browns added a ton of pieces during the offseason and there has been a lot of hype around them. And the reason everyone has been buying in with Mayfield is the fact he nearly led the Browns to its first playoff appearance since 2002. Last year, the Oklahoma alum threw for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting only behind running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

It’s too early to tell if Mayfield is overrated. But if you take a shot at him, be prepared for Mayfield to come at you even harder.