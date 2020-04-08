Atlanta Falcons Unveil New Uniforms, and Fans Chime In

For the first time in 17 years, the Atlanta Falcons have made big changes to their uniforms. On Wednesday, one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers displayed their new uniforms, the Falcons unveiled their new look, and it includes various combinations. The official home uniforms will feature the black jerseys and black pants, while the away look will be all white. The uniform closet will offer eight different combinations, which include the current throwback version paying homage to the 1966 squad. The entire collection includes four jerseys, four pants and one helmet.

The Falcons began talking about new uniforms back in 2016, which is the year they went to the Super Bowl. The process officially kicked off in January 2018, and that led to them getting together with the NFL and Nike to find ways to get the best uniform combinations that fit the fans and the city. Falcons President Rich McKay said: “We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand. Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The question is how do fans feel about the new uniforms? There are some who love the different combinations the Falcons can use on a weekly basis. However, there are a few fans who feel that they could have done more because they look a little ordinary.

Fire

“Hometeam” Brandon Leak, a sports radio host in Atlanta, loves the new uniforms, saying there are “fire!” In 2003, the Falcons changed not only their uniforms, but they also changed their logo. This time around, the Falcons just upgraded the jerseys and pants, and Leak is not the only Atlanta radio host who likes them.

Specifics

Thoughts on Falcons new uniforms



Love the Helmet

Like the all black

Like the white top over red or black bottoms



Not a fan of the gradient look



ATL on the chest is clean — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) April 8, 2020

John Michaels, another sports radio host from Atlanta, is also a fan of the new uniforms. However, he explains what he likes about the uniforms, which include the helmet. The home uniform combination, and the ATL is on the chest of each jersey. Michaels also said he’s not a fan of the gradient look.

XFL

They look like xfl uni’s — Blake (@blVkedavis) April 8, 2020

This fan thinks the new uniforms look like what teams would wear in the XFL. That could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on one’s view of the XFL. But the Falcons were going for a more modern look, and still pay homage to the guys who played before the current stars.

Bucs Uniforms Better?

Bucs new unis > Falcons new unis — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 8, 2020

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report is a fan of the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms, which were unveiled on Tuesday. The Bucs uniforms are more of the throwback to the 2002 team that won the Super Bowl. Fans didn’t agree with Miller because the Falcons actually have new uniforms.

Leaked early

Falcons drop new uniforms a week before they were scheduled to debut.



Sucks their fun and hard work were thrown out thanks to some 🐀who leaked the photos on line.



pic.twitter.com/gSUcWW1aNm — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 8, 2020

The plan was for the Falcons to unveil the new uniforms next week. However, the uniforms were leaked online shortly after the Bucs new threads were announced, which led to the Falcons pushing the release date to today.

Big Improvement

Like I said yesterday, I like the #Falcons new unis and no seeing them in their full glory, I like them even more. Big improvement over ones they’ve used for past 17 years. I’ll happily fork up $ for these which I didn’t for previous ones — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) April 8, 2020

Aaron Freeman, a Falcons podcast host, is a big fan of the new uniforms because he feels they are “big improvement” they were wearing before. He also said he will buy these jerseys, which is something he didn’t do for the previous ones. That’s a very good sign for the Falcons, and with Todd Gurley on the verge of signing, that will be a popular jersey for fans to purchase.

Growing

at first my brain rejected them like my taste buds rejected the first time I had an IPA, but … you know … they’re growing on me — Mike Foster 🍑 (@Mike_FosterATL) April 8, 2020

This fan didn’t like the uniforms when he first saw them. However, once he took a close look at the different combinations, he said they are “growing” on him. It wouldn’t be surprise to see him buy a few different Falcons jerseys this year.