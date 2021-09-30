Atlanta Falcons Get Into Fantasy Football Action With Massive Draft Party

Fantasy football has grown rapidly over the last 20 years. From podcasts to TV shows, football fans can’t get enough of finding the best way to win their fantasy football league and avoid the last place punishment. The NFL has gotten involved in fantasy football with its own app where fans can create and win leagues. But when it comes to NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons have taken it one step further by hosting a large draft party before the start of the 2021 season.

Over the summer, the Falcons partnered up with PrizePicks, an Atlanta-based daily fantasy company where consumers can win money by simply predicting the outcome of the athlete’s performances. Earlier this month, 40 fantasy football leagues met at the field level suite at the home of the Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and had one of the largest fantasy football draft parties. The 500 attendees had a chance to win prizes throughout the night as well as meet the Falcons cheerleaders and a few Falcons legends — wide receivers Michael Jenkins, Brian Finneran and Harry Douglas.

https://twitter.com/BrianJones_93/status/1435757360245616643?s=20

PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to Adam Wexler, the CEO of PrizePicks, and he said the plan is to pitch the fantasy football draft parties to NFL teams across the southeast. The partnership with the Falcons lasts all season long as PrizePicks serves as the presenting sponsor of Falcons’ “GameDay Predictions” Instagram series. Additionally, PrizePicks members will have opportunities to receive game tickets and “Terrapin Tailgate” passes to select games.

“Arthur Blank built Home Depot from the ground up here in Atlanta before going on to own the Falcons, and his commitment to the city and region has never wavered,” Wexler said in June. “We like to believe PrizePicks shares some of that DNA, and we believe this partnership can not only benefit our respective fans and customers but also help cement a new major B2C brand from the city of Atlanta, something which would reinforce its reputation as a technology hot spot.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Atlanta-based PrizePicks,” Mace Aluia, Vice President, Corporate Partnership Sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment said in a statement. “We continue to look for partners who are forward-thinking and creating new opportunities to align our brands and core values with different audiences. Entering the fantasy gaming space is a great new vertical for the Falcons and will add another layer to our best-in-class fan experience.”