Atlanta Falcons Change Team Name Following Schedule Release

The Atlanta Falcons have a new team name heading into the 2023 season. Shortly after the NFL announced the schedule for all 32 teams, the Falcons changed the team in their Twitter profile to Red Stallions. The reason for the change has to do with what the Tennessee Titans did on their Twitter account. To celebrate the schedule release, the Titans shared a video of them asking fans if they know the opponents they are playing by just looking at the logo. When they asked one fan if they knew the Falcons logo, she said that they are the Red Stallions.

It's not clear if the fan was serious or not, but the Falcons decided to have some fun with the video by playing along with the fan. The Falcons (or Red Stallions) will take on the Titans in Nashville on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

While the Red Stallions is a cool alternate name for the Falcons, fans are hoping the team can be successful on the field as they are on social media. The team is not scheduled to play a prime-time game this fall and their only nationally televised game is on Oct. 1 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The last time the Falcons had a winning season is in 2017 when they finished 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs. But despite the tough seasons, the Falcons are expected to finish with a strong record due to additions they made in free agency and selecting superstar running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of this year's draft.

During the offseason, the Falcons were expected to go after quarterback Lamar Jackson before he signed a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. And while the team discussed bringing in Jackson, they decided to have Desmond Ridder be QB 1.

"He won a lot of games in college and helped Luke Fickell at Cincinnati really change the whole culture of that program," Smith said about Ridder, per NFL.com "And I certainly think that experience, you start that many games coming in helps, we certainly saw that early on as we threw everything we could at him. And he was impressive, and we felt that he was ready to take over at that time of the season, and I thought he did a nice job. Cool, collected under pressure."