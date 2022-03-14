Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman’s Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.

Braves fans were hoping for Freeman to return after the team won the World Series last season. While it’s not clear where Freeman will sign as of this writing, it’s likely he could join with the Los Angeles Dodgers since they are reportedly pushing to add him to the roster and he would be returning to his home state. In his 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman was selected to the All-Star team five times, won the NL MVP award in 2020, won a Gold Glove in 2018, won the Silver Slugger Award the last three years, won the Hank Aaron Award in 2020, won the Babe Ruth Award last year and hit for the cycle twice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s been a Brave for a while, you know?” Braves pitcher Charlie Morton told reporters this week, per Sports Talk Atl. “I mean, he has his face up on the parking garage. Like, next to some of the greatest to ever put the uniform on. And I said that about him. I can’t remember where we were, I think Cleveland and somebody said, what do you think about Freddie? And I said, he can be one of the greatest to ever put that uniform on. And a player like that, he’s part of the fabric of the organization. And now the history of the organization. But sometimes the business side of the game gets in the way of that. “

The Braves are getting a strong player in Olson. The 27-year-old has hit at least 29 homers during each of the past three 162-game seasons. Last year, Olson batted .271 with 39 home runs, 111 RBIs, 101 runs and 35 doubles while earning his first career All-Star selection. In 575 career games, Olson has hit 142 homers and 373 RBIs. He is from the Atlanta area as he attended Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.