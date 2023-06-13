Athlete's Sexist Instagram Post Sparks Threats Against His Family

A rugby player says police are investigating threats made to his family after one of his social media posts caused people to accuse him of sexism, according to the Daily Mail. Jarrod Wallace, a prop for the Dolphins of the National Rugby League, went to Instagam on Sunday to post a photo of his pregnant fiancée Shannon Wells with the caption "You look real good cooking our little boy, but even better when you're washing my clothes." Fans went after Wallace as they claimed it was a sexist post, prompting Wallace to update the caption to clarify it was an inside joke between Wallace and Wells. On Monday, Wallace went back to Instagram to issue an apology while calling out those who threatened him.

"'I am sorry to anyone that possibly took offence to an innocent inside joke between my fiancée and I," Wallace wrote in the post that included a photo of him and Wells kissing. "I now know that I need to better elaborate any posts with intended humour in future. "It was not my intention, but to clarify, it is an ongoing joke between us. I am a proud dad and step-dad to our four beautiful little girls, also the most empowering of my beautiful fiancée and would never want anyone to have an opinion I am sexist or promoting sexism as a public figure.

"My fiancée is the heart of our home and goes above for me and the girls, I love and respect her more than you can imagine. That being said, misinterpretation of an inside joke does not give strangers permission to send threatening messages to either myself or Shannon, threatening the wellbeing of our daughters and unborn child. Those matters will now be dealt with legally and will be investigated by police."

Wallace revised the original post, and it now says "Take 2 – My beautiful fiancé looking gorgeous while cooking our baby boy — also for anyone concerned about my first post, it was an inside joke between us." Wallace began his professional rugby career in 2012 when he joined the Brisbane Broncos. In 2017, the 31-year-old joined the Gold Coast Titans before signing a two-year contract with the Dolphins in June of last year.