Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Buys Share of Phoenix Suns

Larry Fitzgerald is now an owner of the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday, it was announced that the star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has purchased a minority stake in the NBA team, which makes him the second active NFL player to have an ownership share in the NBA — the first was Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers who became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

“I have a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert [Sarver],” Fitzgerald said in a statement per ESPN. “He has become a dear friend and trusted confidante. He is a big part of why I am making this commitment.”

Fitzgerald has been a Suns season ticket-holder since 2005 and he has built a strong relationship with Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. He has been an ambassador for the team, so it makes sense for him to take this next step.

One of the greatest to ever do it has invested in your Suns. Welcome to the team, @LarryFitzgerald. pic.twitter.com/tGGnDKObRh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 22, 2020

“Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years,” Sarver said in a statement. “He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader. He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

Once the announcement was made on Twitter, fans responded with their support. One fan wrote: “We are no longer referring to Robert as the owner, not sorry.”

“Awesome, can he play some Backup Point guard?” another fan wrote.

“Awesome news!!” another Twitter user added. “Now take that money and upgrade our roster so us fans can experience the playoffs again.”

Fitzgerald is considered by many as the greatest player in Cardinals history. He has been with the team since 2004 and has tallied Hall of Fame numbers. In his 16 seasons with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald has registered 1,378 receptions 17,083 yards and 120 touchdowns. He ranks second all-time in receptions, yards and he ranks sixth in receiving touchdowns, which led to him being named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The Suns have an 18-25 record as of Wednesday and haven’t had a winning season since the 2013-2014 season. They are led by Devin Booker who averaged 26.8 points per game which ranks eighth in the NBA.