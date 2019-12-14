Antonio Brown’s Relationship With Chelsie Kyriss: What to Know

With week 15 of the NFL season approaching, the primary focus is on which teams will lock up a spot in the playoffs. However, Antonio Brown changed this conversation recently. He has been posting about his public split from a former girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, on Twitter and Instagram, and she has been responding with comments of her own.

This breakup, which has not been viewed as amicable by any stretch, has been drawing attention due to the different comments posted on Instagram and on Twitter. This has led many to question the entire relationship. How long was the couple together?

The answer, as it turns out, is not that simple. Brown and Kyriss have dealt with struggles throughout their relationship, which resulted in an on-again, off-again situation for the pair.

With the couple seemingly done for good this time, the questions have only increased in frequency. It doesn’t improve the situation considering that both Brown and Kyriss have lobbed allegations of infidelity against each other.

When celebrities begin dating and take the relationship to the next level, the obvious reaction from outsiders is to question the age gap. Are these two individuals within the same generation, or is one considerably younger? It’s not that uncommon to see one member of the relationship much older than the other.

Well, Brown provided the answer to that question via his Instagram profile prior to the couple’s split. He posted a photo of himself with Kyriss, as well as their children. The family was celebrating her 30th birthday with a gigantic cake.

For such a public-facing person as Brown, the identity of his ex-girlfriend had flown under the radar for quite some time. According to The Sports Daily, Brown and Kyriss had been dating on and off for several years prior to the split, and they have three children together.

The pair did go through a rough patch when Brown briefly let her for Instagram model Jena Frumes, but they did ultimately get back together. The relationship was believed to be strong for some time, but that storyline has since changed. The birthday trips to Paris are no longer possible.

There was a time in recent months when the couple was happy and celebrating the holiday season together. Specifically, there was one time around Christmas in 2018. Brown was still amid a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he hadn’t tried to force his way out of town via trade.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” Kyriss wrote on social media to celebrate the holidays. She was happy about having the entire family together and dressed in matching outfits.

There were many moments throughout the relationship in which both Brown and Kyriss were able to enjoy some perks of celebrity status. Flying private to Europe for a weekend in Paris was one example. There was also a scenario in which the couple had an opportunity to meet prominent TV personalities.

As an example of these perks, Kyriss posted a photo on Instagram of her, Brown, and the children on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Amazing memories” she wrote in the caption.

When Antonio Brown posted the live video of his altercation with the police, there was one major point of contention for the former NFL receiver. He was clearly unhappy about Chelsie Kyriss driving around in a Bentley Bentayga that he said was his car. However, the story may not be so simple.

According to a photo posted on her Instagram page, Kyriss revealed the Bentley in question with a gigantic red bow on the hood. It appeared that the vehicle was actually a gift from Brown.

Throughout his NFL career, Brown was known as the hardest worker in the room. He was constantly shown in photos and videos, working to get better in anticipation of the upcoming game or season. He has continued this trend even while creating headlines with his posts on social media.

As it turns out, Kyriss is also a hard worker in the gym. She has multiple videos on Instagram that prove this point. Whether she is doing wall-ball shots or boxing, Kyriss has shown that she is also dedicated to her fitness journey.

While the relationship between the two public-facing figures, as well as the split, has been the talk of social media, this wasn’t previously the case. Both Brown and Kyriss avoided posting the details of their split in recent weeks. Obviously, that recently changed with the back-and-forth on Instagram.

When Brown wasn’t posting about Kyriss, however, he was instead documenting his time away from the NFL amid an NFL investigation. There were many references to his plans for 2020, as well as a self-diagnosis about being the most-hated.