Antonio Brown Fans Erupt During Patriots, Steelers Game

Sunday night’s battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots was an intense showdown, and these two AFC heavyweights are now trading blows while looking for the knockout play that will result in a season-opening victory. With Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger combining for 12 visits to the Super Bowl and nine wins, there is the opportunity for a big play at any given moment. Adding in the sheer number of talented receivers, tight ends, and running backs just makes this outcome more likely.

Despite the fascinating back-and-forth taking place on the field, the attention of social media was actually focused solely on the wide receiver that was not in uniform. Antonio Brown was the talk of the town after joining the Patriots on Saturday evening, and football fans couldn’t stop discussing him.

Of course, the majority of comments made on social media were decidedly angry considering that the veteran wide receiver has burned bridges with two separate fanbases in less than a calendar year. Residents of Oakland and Pittsburgh can’t stand him, and they are quick to point this fact out to anyone who will listen.

Interestingly enough, there are also other football fans who simply view Brown heading to the Patriots as another form of cheating. They find it highly unlikely that Brown’s controversial departure from the Bay Area and new deal with the Patriots would take place in a matter of hours.

No matter the viewpoint shared on social media, the simple fact that the conversation revolved around Antonio Brown proved that he has become a talking point even when he isn’t on the field.

Is Antonio Brown the man responsible for killing two franchises, or is he simply a figure that fans love to despise? In the eyes of many, Brown is the man that can travel between football teams and create outlandish controversy in a matter of years, if not months. He achieved this with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then with the Oakland Raiders. Are the New England Patriots next on his list?

When a football player leaves a team or sees their career end, the NFL’s media team creates a handy graphic to celebrate the various achievements during their tenure. Well, Antonio Brown was only on the Oakland Raiders for a mere few months, but the fans wanted to celebrate the “achievements” that he piled up during his stint with the Silver and Black. Well, they aren’t impressive from a production standpoint, but they are still attention-grabbing.

When Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, his arrival was marked by fans spending thousands of dollars to pick up 84 jerseys in the iconic Silver and Black. Unfortunately for those members of the Raider Nation, that was money thrown in the garbage chute considering that Brown never even stepped on the field to take part in a game. Some members are trying to recoup the money spent by offering jerseys at a steep discount.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is 31 years old and is entering his 10th season in the NFL. And yet, fans can’t actually believe that he is that old. According to the way he has acted in recent months, the fans think that Brown has more in common with pre-teens than he does with fellow NFL players. They don’t see this behavior lasting in New England.

@AB84 How old is #antoniobrown? He acts like hes 12 y/o. Stay off social media. He’s like a circus. If he wanted to be “Famous” he should have been an actor. HE’S A FOOTBALL PLAYER. PLAY FOOTBALL. You think Belichick’s gonna put up w/ that shit?#PatsNation #Patriots — New Orleans Sports Cards (@OrleansCards) September 9, 2019

Near the end of the second quarter, the New England Patriots were impressing football fans. Tom Brady had found wide receiver Josh Gordon for a touchdown en route to a 17-0 lead against a playoff contender. The Patriots looked crisp and efficient. However, Antonio Brown will be stepping into the rotation and making some changes. According to football fans, the veteran will be having the same effect on the Patriots that he did on the Raiders and Steelers.

@emilyeeeb Patriots look good. Can’t wait for #antoniobrown to screw them up starting next week. — Knot in the Wood (@stl_cty) September 9, 2019

There are countless organizations dedicated to removing filth and questionable content from the television in order to protect the eyes of young children and the innocent. Generally, these organizations search for nudity and foul language, but there are some football fans that believe the criteria for “trash” should be widened. In this instance, they want to remove Antonio Brown from television screens around the country.

They need to stop showing trash on TV #antoniobrown — angelia_abner (@angeliadeweese) September 9, 2019

Antonio Brown may not be playing for the New England Patriots on Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean that the announcing duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be forgetting his presence at the stadium. No, they will be amplifying the coverage to discuss every aspect of the new Patriots receiver, including his potential housing options and what he brings to the offense. Unsurprisingly, the fans are already tired of the discussion.

Every time #SNF broadcasters say #antoniobrown, drink your beer. Your BAC will be near your GPA by halftime. — Aaron Packer (@awpacker1) September 9, 2019

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth of NBC form one of the most beloved announcing duos in the game. This pair have been making iconic calls throughout the recent seasons, whether it’s joking about gambling or simply discussing ridiculous plays. However, Sunday night, the pair took it to another level when discussing the addition of Antonio Brown to the Patriots. Considering the way in which the veteran forced his way out of Oakland and created an impressive amount of controversy, it would seem like this is not a laughing matter. Not for Collinsworth and Michaels. There was still time to crack a joke at Brown’s expense.

Wondering how long Collinsworth held onto this one: “It’s a good thing #AntonioBrown didn’t have to go through baggage claim in [Rhode Island].. Because he would’ve had A LOT of baggage to claim.” #niiiiceeeee — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) September 9, 2019

Antonio Brown has a built-in fanbase after years of producing big plays as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there are many more league viewers that detest the receiver, as well as his uncontrollable behavior. With the announcers of Sunday Night Football putting such a focus on Brown and his new position with the Patriots, there was an overwhelming sense of frustration from those that don’t understand why he keeps getting rewarded.

There you go @NFL CELEBRATE AND TALK UP @AB84 on #SNF.. He’s a major reason why the @NFL is going to suffer as years move forward. Diva behavior and played his way out of Oakland. But the @NFL supports and allows it all and now he’s a hero #JOKE #antoniobrown #AntonioClown — Jr Hess (@JRHess4) September 9, 2019

One of the biggest concerns for Antonio Brown when he signed with the New England Patriots is that this franchise despises rampant use of social media. The Patriots Way is focused on doing your job and focusing on the upcoming opponents. This mantra does not involve trying to take shots at former teammates and coaches on Twitter or Instagram. Will Brown be able to resist the temptation to create a firestorm on social media, or will he spend the coming days making comments about Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, and every other figure that he has been in proximity to?