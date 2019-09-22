Antonio Brown Goes After Patriots Owner Robert Kraft on Twitter

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is very unhappy about the way his tenure with the team ended, and spent much of Sunday morning voicing his frustrations on social media. In fact, the 31-year-old even referenced legal problems of Patriots owner Robert Kraft as a way to make his point. Although this was viewed as a strategy that backfired.

In a tweet that Brown has since deleted, he wrote how “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.” This was in reference to an offseason incident in which the Patriots owner had allegedly solicited another to commit prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

While both Brown and Kraft are dealing with accusations of illegal behavior, their cases are very different. The Patriots owner is embroiled in a massive investigation that brings up questions about which investigation tactics are legal. Interestingly enough, Brown did not have issues with this legal situation when he signed with the Patriots. It only became a problem when he was released unceremoniously on Friday.

.@AB84 has deleted these Sunday morning tweets that express contempt for #Patriots owner Bob Kraft, #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and HOF TE @ShannonSharpe. #NFL pic.twitter.com/kItmgGNq5W — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) September 22, 2019

The “speculation” in his situation, as Brown calls it, is fairly serious as well considering that there were multiple lawsuits filed against him for various reasons, the biggest of which are allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Similar to Brown’s case, Kraft’s is still ongoing. Prosecutors are actively pursuing a case against Kraft, but are working through the legal issues surrounding the use of secret surveillance cameras in their investigation. There is a deadline of Monday to file the charges on two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, but the prosecutors have asked for a 15-day extension.

Kraft was one of 25 men charged by Jupiter police back in January. This was part of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution in which investigators used surveillance cameras secretly installed in the day spa to gather evidence.

No evidence of human trafficking was found, but there was reportedly video footage of Kraft having sex acts performed on him. Kraft pleaded not guilty to two solicitation charges and has issued a public apology.

The NFL said at the time that they would be investigating Kraft and would make a punishment decision based on their findings and that the legal case potentially being resolved would not affect the outcome. No punishment has been handed down to the Patriots owner at this time, but that could change in the future.

Similarly, Brown is still under investigation by the league and could also be punished due to the personal conduct policy. Whether this happens remains to be seen.

One small detail that could become major is that Brown posted this now-deleted message on Twitter as the news was breaking that he will be filing a grievance against the Patriots to get his guaranteed $10 million back. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the NFLPA will represent Brown, but contracts have standard language about personal misconduct voiding guaranteed money.