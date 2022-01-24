Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Playoff Loss to LA Rams

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown took the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams as expected on Sunday. After the team’s 30-27 loss was sealed, Brown took to Twitter armed with a meme of himself and the desire to make maximum impact.

The meme and photo in question come from Brown’s shocking exit from the team at MetLife Stadium during a comeback win against the New York Jets. Brown had refused to re-enter the game with a reported ankle injury, leaving the game and the team by stripping off his gear and exiting without a shirt while waving to the fans. The difference in the meme is Brown is now holding a sign that simply says, “Bucs eliminated.”

Brown has been critical of the team, including Tom Brady, after his exit and removal from the team. Bruce Arians said that the refusal to re-enter the game had no relation to the reported ankle injury, but was due to Brown complaining about being targeted on the field. A bonus was also at stake, which Brown failed to achieve due to his exit.

Fans were quick to notice the post and quick to react, dropping some great responses and memes of their own after Brown tweeted. Scroll down to see some of the better ones from right after the game.

Who To Blame!

We needed a defensive coordinator who wouldn’t call cover 0 — john henry (@smgftp) January 24, 2022

Some left their focus on the field and decided to question what the Buccaneers would’ve needed to win. If Brown is saying he would’ve shepherded the team to victory with his skills, not everyone buys that. Others feel the defense was the true culprit. No matter the truth, it is safe to say that the two Antonio Browns you see in the meme below likely represent how the real Brown is feeling right now.

my sister's wedding / bruce arians' downfall pic.twitter.com/qQoWvNrNPF — entitled (@PythonBro) January 24, 2022

Troll King

One of the better responses is this tweet from Tre Jones that uses a prior post to connect Brown to He-Man villain Skeletor. If Brown had a similar laugh, it would be a memorable moment for all.

Not Happy

Others were not happy with Brown or the meme, quickly responding with some of their own. They also quickly decided to call him a clown and mock his past outbursts, trouble and legal issues.

Goodbye Tommy?

Some were quick to mesh the moments, using Brown’s now infamous exit to create similar for Brady. The star QB is on the verge of retirement, with many thinking this could be his final game barring another year on his contract.

Enhance?

Translation: AB is using his own meme to

1. Celebrate the Bucs loss

2. Make a point that if he was still on the team they wouldn’t have lost — AB Translator (@MessengerMan2) January 24, 2022

The Antonio Brown translator or AB Translator on Twitter helped those left in the dark why the meme was important, funny and worth reporting on. Thank you for your service, young translator.

Good Luck

Antonio Brown did wish Brady well before the game. In a post from Instagram before the game, Brown posted a photo of him walking alongside Brady on their way to or from the locker room. “Good luck today,” the caption reads. The feeling wouldn’t continue it seems.

