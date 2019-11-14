Antonio Brown and Terrell Owens Get Together for Photo and Fans Lose It

Antonio Brown wants to play in the NFL this year, but he will have to wait until he talks to league officials about his sexual assault case on Thursday. In the meantime, Brown continues to enjoy his life as he recently shared a photo of him and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens together. It’s now known what the two were doing together, but that didn’t stop fans from flooding Brown’s comments section Twitter.

Most of the fans were having fun with the two because of their personalities. But one Twitter user wrote, “Yeah, hang around another WR with a troubled history. That’ll help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another person wrote, “Two guys, retired before their time, because they couldn’t get out of their own head, shut-up and play football. This picture should be posted in every locker room to remind players what happens to the ‘me’ guys.”

And another Twitter user wrote, “The two biggest characters in the history of the NFL.”

More comments poured in with one person writing, “Are you both plotting to call the #49ers – make it happen. Insert these two for Pettis and Bourne – wow!”

Another person wrote, “I wish a team would sign T.O I bet he is still better than a lot of receivers.”

And this person took a shot at both by saying, “The mental instability in this photo is too much! They finally let you have a roommate at shady acres mental hospital!?”

Brown has done a number of questionable things this year. But the most recent could be the most damaging as he attacked the NFL for waiting to interview him about the allegations.

On Twitter, Brown wrote, “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

Brown did backtrack the tweet and said he’s just frustrated with everything that’s going on. But it has been reported Brown won’t play again this season and he should be eligible to return in 2020. As for Owens, social media was a little before his time, but he was known for his off-the-field antics as well as being a talented receiver. He would yell at coaches, call out teammates and he did not have the best relationship with the media.