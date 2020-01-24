Antonio Brown Surrenders to Police in Florida and Social Media Loses It

Antonio Brown turned himself in to police on Thursday night in Hollywood Florida. An arrest warrant was issued for the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver after a moving truck driver was allegedly assaulted outside his home. Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the case.

“I believe they’ve given him ample opportunity to turn himself in,” Hollywood Police public information officer Christian Lata said to USA Today. “I’m sure it’s going to be within today or tomorrow, but I’m not sure exactly when… I would assume it would be sooner than later.”

“Antonio Brown actually ran into his house and locked the door and closed the door,” Lata continued. “He went into his house and just stayed inside the house and wouldn’t come out.”

NFL fans have had a lot to say about Brown over the last few months as he continues to do things to get himself in trouble. Here’s a look at social media reacting to Brown’s latest incident.

Time to Change

This is it @AB84 it’s time U turn it around stop trying to fight everyone B the man U were plenty of time to make a POSITIVE CHANGE U have to want it #OWNIT — “THE KID” (@Flavor13incent) January 24, 2020

One fan is all about Antonio Brown turning things around and have a positive impact on the world. Out of everything Brown has done the last few months, this is the first time he’s been arrested. This could be the wake-up call Brown needs.

New Jersey

Just got my new Antonio Brown jersey in the mail 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XHla68MWap — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 23, 2020

NFL Memes had some fun with Brown with this photo. When it comes to Brown’s chances of returning to the NFL, it’s very unlikely that will happen even if he didn’t get arrested. It’s likely that Brown could be suspended to start the 2020 season if a team takes a chance on him.

Banned for Life

The NFL needs to permanently ban these thugs like AB for life. Everyone is replaceable!!! There are plenty of undiscovered kids who can do as well or better. Our kids are watching! Cut him loose! — Dawn (@DaybreakIam) January 24, 2020

Another fan wants the NFL to hand down a lifetime ban to Brown for all the trouble he’s caused. It’s unlikely that will happen, but it’s hard to see any NFL team sign Brown after what has happened lately. As mentioned earlier, a suspension is more likely than a ban.

New Team

Here’s a look at Antonio Browns new team pic.twitter.com/OxA4fOcJhx — Carl Gerhardt III (@cgerhardt3) January 23, 2020

With the way things are going for Brown, the only football team he will be playing for is the one that is formed in prison. Brown only played in one game this past season when he was a member of the Patriots. He was cut by the team after the second week of the year due to his sexual assault allegations made by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

Wait to Judge

#AntonioBrown I’m not a big football fan, but honestly it’s like everyone is waiting for something negative or bad to happen to him. When you’re on top everyone loves you, when you’re not they burn you to the ground. Let him have his day in court — zkateyez (@zkateyez) January 24, 2020

This Twitter user wants everyone to back off on attacking Brown and let him have his day in court. The problem with that is Brown has been doing questionable things since he was traded to the Raiders last year. It’s not about what Brown did this week, it’s more about what Brown has done the last six months.

Looking Sharp

Antonio Brown wore that same suit to the NFL Honors ceremony in 2018. Now he’s wearing it to jail. Quite a fall from grace. pic.twitter.com/q2BF3XaNMy — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 24, 2020

This is what Brown wore when he arrived at the police station, which appears to be the same thing he wore at the NFL Honors event in 2018. It’s safe to say that Brown was making a fashion statement, but we’re not sure what that statement was.

Get that Reward

“A 10,000 dollar reward is out for anyone that finds Antonio Brown.”



AB on his way to the police station to get his reward: pic.twitter.com/DPplFw9tTI — Undisputed’s Burner (@Skip_Brainles) January 24, 2020

Some fans think the only reason Brown turned himself in was to get a reward. There wasn’t a reward to get Brown because they know he was at his home. The police gave him enough time to turn himself in and he was able to do just that.