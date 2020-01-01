Antonio Brown and Stephanie Acevedo Reportedly Getting Cozy Amid Latest Photos

It looks like Antonio Brown has a new woman in his life despite all the drama that’s going on with him. On Instagram, singer Stephanie Acevedo has been seen with Brown and by the looks of things, the two are in a relationship. That hasn’t been confirmed but based on Acevedo’s latest Instagram post, it’s safe to say the two seem to really like each other.

And because of her latest Instagram post, fans went to her comments section to share their thoughts on the situation. One fan wrote: “Is this for clout or to sell music? I hope not cause y’all look good together.”

“Oh…. nothing against him and he a cool dude and all but I don’t see this ending well… Based on his last ones I think he’s gonna be more toxic to you than good.” another fan wrote.

The reported relationship comes on the heels of Brown working out for the New Orleans Saints. The workout happened last week, but with the legal issues going on with him, the Saints didn’t sign the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Once he learned he wouldn’t be joining the Saints, Brown went to Instagram to express his frustrations with the league.

“I really am at peace. I just don’t like the lack of respect in the world,” Brown said in the video, which he filmed while working out on an exercise machine. “Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind.

“But it is what it is. … I’m not gonna make excuses. I’m just gonna keep competing to be the difference, ‘cuz I know I’m the difference.”

In the meantime, Brown is going to work on his new album and get cozy with Acevedo. But who is this new girl in Brown’s life? Along with being a singer, Acevedo stared on the VH1 show Cartel Crew and she is signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label. She was planning to be a doctor as she graduated from Miami Dade College’s medical program. She will be featured on Brown’s new album which is reportedly called No More White Woman 2020.